St. Clair Shores man arraigned for felony charge

By: Alyssa Ochss | St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published May 30, 2026

ST. CLAIR SHORES — On May 26, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido announced charges against a St. Clair Shores man who allegedly gained money under false pretenses.

Eric Williams, 60, allegedly approached a 76-year-old woman on May 23 and provided her with a quote for an interior painting project. Williams said he needed a 50% deposit which the woman paid.

Over the course of months, Williams allegedly returned for more payments for the project and stated he would begin work in August 2025.

“Authorities allege that no painting services were ever performed,” a press release stated.

In total, Williams allegedly took around $4,600 from the woman.

On May 20, he was arraigned before Magistrate Christopher Alayan in the 41A District Court. He is charged with larceny by false pretenses in an amount more than $1,000 but less than $20,000, with a third or subsequent offense notice, a 10-year felony. He was also charged as a habitual offender charge on the fourth notice.

“(That is) an aggravating sentencing factor which could result in a penalty of life in prison if convicted of the underlying felony,” the press release stated about the charge.

The release also states that these are the maximum sentences under law given the current evidence.

Williams was given a $25,000 personal bond and is scheduled for a probable cause conference at 1 p.m. on June 1 in front of Alayan at the 41A District Court.

Lucido reminded residents of the office’s Stopping Crimes Against Macomb Seniors initiatives in the press release.

“Older adults are too often singled out by scammers who take advantage of their kindness and attempt to financially exploit them,” Lucido said in the release. “Our SCAMS initiative focuses on strengthening awareness among seniors, their loved ones, and caregivers so they can recognize common fraud tactics before harm is done. Education is a critical defense, and by spreading it widely we can better protect seniors while ensuring offenders are pursued and held responsible.”

At press time, Williams requested an attorney but did not have one listed in court records.