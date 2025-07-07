The Faith Factory Enrichment Daycare Center Opens July 7 at Christian Tabernacle Church in Southfield

Photo provided

SOUTHFIELD — Christian Tabernacle Church (CTab) had a thriving daycare center for a number of years and was in the process of rebuilding and rebranding the daycare center when the COVID pandemic shut many businesses down throughout Michigan and nationally in March 2020.

More than five years later, the church is reopening the daycare amid growing demand from its parishioners and interest from other local residents and around Southfield. As a result, the Faith Factory Enrichment Center is now open for infants through preschool aged children year-round. The Faith Factory moniker was part of the daycare’s original rebrand five years ago but CTab’s Pastor Loretta Forbes says that the timing is right to relaunch the certified daycare, hosted at the tabernacle’s campus.

“We pride ourselves on having a family-friendly congregation and are excited about the opportunity to open this up and offer (daycare services) to the community,” Morman says. “We want to provide an option for families who value a facility with Christian values.”

Some of the church’s younger adult parishioners today were students of its previous daycare, which was open for more than 13 years, Morman says. The campus offers safe and secure features and experienced teachers and professionals, she adds.

Christian Tabernacle Church has more than 2,500 parishioners, many of whom have had children in the past five years, Morman says.

“We had to pivot (in 2020) and made some investments in the daycare that we always hoped we would be able to use,” Morman says. The daycare has a construction theme that is evident on the walls and with some of its décor. “People have been asking when we may reopen, and it just made sense.”

CTab also hosts weekly summer camps in July and August for children 5-12, starting the week of July 7. Families can choose from an array of weekly themed camps including a water theme with a trip to Metro Beach on Lake St. Clair and a cooking theme, including a trip to Southfield-based bakery Cake Crumbs. In fact, there is a different field trip based on the theme for students each week through August 22.

“We want this to be a very fun and adventurous camp for students that gives them exposure to new activities,” Morman says.

Learn more about the Faith Factory Enrichment Center daycare center or the Christian Taberacle’s summer camps by calling 248-213-4770 or visit ctabchurch.org.