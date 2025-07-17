Teen facing murder charge for allegedly hitting, killing Madison Heights man while fleeing police

Spectators fill the courtroom during the arraignment of Daniel Shane Canales July 17 in the 41B District Court in Clinton Township.

By: Brian Wells | C&G Newspapers | Published July 17, 2025

METRO DETROIT — A 16-year-old from Detroit is facing charges including second-degree murder for allegedly hitting and killing a Madison Heights man in Warren while fleeing Roseville police during the early morning July 12.

Daniel Shane Canales was arraigned in 41B District Court in Clinton Township as an adult on second-degree murder and four other charges in connection with the crash that occurred at the intersection of 11 Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue. Alex Habib, a 28-year-old Madison Heights resident, was killed in the crash.

Canales is facing five charges: second-degree homicide, a life felony; first-degree fleeing a police officer, a 15-year felony; operating with a suspended license causing death, a 15-year felony; third-degree fleeing a police officer, a five-year felony; and unlawfully driving away a motor vehicle, a five-year felony. Canales entered a not guilty plea.

During Canales’ arraignment, Macomb County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Hall asked that Magistrate Ryan Zemke set Canales’ bond at $1 million.

He said that during the chase, Canales showed a disregard for public and human safety by driving at speeds around 130 mph. Canales being out after 2 a.m., he said, showed a “lack of parental authority or supervision of the defendant.”

“I do believe that the defendant does pose a risk to the public,” Hall said. “I do believe that there is a concern for him to show up at court given the severity of the offense, possible sentence and lack of home supervision for a minor.”

Hall also stated that a 12-year-old was involved and is facing charges related to the incident as a juvenile.

John Kennedy, an attorney who was representing Canales during the arraignment, asked that his bond be set at $1 million with 10% cash or surety and a tether if released so he could meet with a court-appointed attorney.

In the end, Zemke denied bond entirely.

“The circumstances involved here, as outlined by the prosecutor, definitely give way to a serious concern for risk of danger to the public, serious concern for risk of flight,” he said.

Zemke said a person’s fundamental right to liberty isn’t something that should be taken lightly and only in certain circumstances should bond be denied altogether.

“Quite honestly, this is one of the cases where that could be considered,” he said.

Zemke said he needed to determine the least restrictive means to ensure that Canales appears at court and is not a risk of danger to the public.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred at approximately 2:40 a.m. July 12, when Roseville police attempted to stop a black Hyundai Sonata in the area of Interstate 94 and Gratiot Avenue, according to a press release from the Roseville Police Department. The incident started in Clinton Township, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

“Our officers had just received a radio broadcast that the vehicle was recently stolen from a residential area in a neighboring jurisdiction,” the Roseville police press release states. “The driver of the Hyundai failed to stop, and a vehicle pursuit ensued.”

The pursuit entered westbound Interstate 696 and the vehicle exited at Hoover Road, the press release states. The driver continued onto westbound 11 Mile Road and proceeded to the intersection of northbound Van Dyke Avenue, where the driver ran a red light and crashed into a Ford Fusion, according to police.

Medical personnel responded to the scene and administered aid to the drivers of both vehicles. The driver of the Ford Fusion, Habib, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the press release.

Canales was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released, the press release states.

The press release begins, “First our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family, our officers and all who were involved in this tragic event."

After the arraignment, Alex Howard, a relative of Habib’s wife, said they’re happy to see Canales behind bars.

“We’re just happy that he’s behind bars for the time being, right now, and that’s where he deserves to sit. That’s where he deserves to be at,” he said.

Howard said the number of people who have come out to show support for Habib is a testament to what kind of person he was.

“He was by far one of the greatest guys I’ve ever met,” Howard said. “Nobody could say a bad thing about him. Today definitely shows that. It shows the support that we’re getting, and it’s extreme. We’re all extremely grateful for it.”

Habib’s family have retained Fieger Law to look into the circumstances around the crash, according to a press release from the law firm.

“We are deeply saddened over the loss of Alex,” James Harrington, managing partner of the law firm, said in a prepared statement. “Every resource available will be and has been dispatched to deliver answers to Alex’s family.”

A GoFundMe webpage was started to raise money to support Habib’s family.

The page states that Alex left behind two children, a 1-year-old daughter and 3-month-old son.

“Alex worked tirelessly to provide for (his wife) and the kids, both emotionally and financially,” it states on the webpage. “He was a man of deep love, quiet strength and unwavering dedication — someone who gave selflessly and always showed up for the people he loved. His loss is felt not just by his wife and children, but by all who knew him.”

At press time, the GoFundMe page had raised over $101,000.

Habib worked at Jim Brady’s in Royal Oak.

“Our family at Jim Brady’s is heartbroken today,” a July 12 post on the Jim Brady’s Facebook page states. “We have lost a beloved member of our team. Alex Habib, who was loved by all those who came into contact with him, has been taken from all of those close to him far too early.”

Canales will continue to be lodged in the Macomb County Juvenile Justice Center. He is scheduled for a probable cause conference at 8:30 a.m. July 28 in front of 41B District Court Judge Jacob M. Femminineo Jr.



