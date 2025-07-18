Suspect enters plea to sex crime charges across Macomb County

By: Brian Wells | C&G Newspapers | Published July 18, 2025

Anthony Joseph Veach

MACOMB COUNTY — A man facing multiple accusations of criminal sexual conduct in Warren, Eastpointe and Sterling Heights has entered a no contest plea.

Anthony Joseph Veach, 45, is facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a family member when the victim was 14 and 15 years old.

According to a press release from the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, Veach entered a no contest plea to three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, a felony punishable by up to life in prison, in cases filed in Sterling Heights, Eastpointe and Warren.

A no contest plea is a plea in which the defendant accepts conviction but does not admit guilt.

“The plea guarantees that he will remain imprisoned for a term of years and be subject to lifetime electronic monitoring and mandatory lifetime registration on the sex offender registry, ensuring continued protection for the public,” the press release states.

In exchange for his plea, Veach had additional charges including multiple first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct charges dismissed, according to court records.

According to the press release, under the terms of the sentencing agreement between Veach and the state, he will serve 11 to 25 years in prison.

“Although criminal sexual conduct - first degree is punishable by any term of years up to life imprisonment, the sentencing agreement in this case falls squarely within the Michigan Sentencing Guidelines,” the press release states.

Veach will be sentenced at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 27 in front of Circuit Court Judge Joseph Toia, putting an end to legal proceedings that began in September 2016. In November 2017, a jury convicted Veach on multiple charges of first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct, but his conviction was appealed and a new trial was ordered.

“The issue of the court closing the courtroom without articulating the reasons on the record to allow a child to testify resulted in the Michigan Supreme Court reversing his conviction and ordering a new trial,” the press release states.

In a statement, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said that even though the reversal of the original conviction was a setback, it never changed the strength or truth of the case.

“This plea comes not because of any weakness in our resolve, but because the overwhelming evidence remained,” he said. “Justice delayed is not justice denied.”

Veach’s attorney, Kenneth Vernier, did not return a request for comment.