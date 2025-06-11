Summer reading is back at the library

Pictured from left, Adult Services Librarian Brittany Ploep, Youth Services Librarian Tina Rossow and Adult Services Librarian Haley Rogers will welcome patrons for the summer reading program at the Harrison Township Public Library.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Alyssa Ochss | Mount Clemens-Clinton-Harrison Journal | Published June 11, 2025

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Summer reading is back at the Harrison Township Public Library with a new theme and new activities patrons young and old can enjoy.

The program kicks off with activities and fun from noon to 2 p.m. on June 21 at the library. Tina Rossow, a youth services librarian, said the kickoff is for everyone. She said they were hosting something called a foam party with goggles and much more. The library will also have refreshments like lemonade and hot dogs as well as other activities such as crafts.

The theme this year for the summer reading program is “Color Our World.”

The program starts on June 21 and lasts until Aug. 16. Haley Rogers, an adult services librarian, said all age groups will have to register for it at the library or online.

“For the adults, we’ll have a table at summer reading where they can register and if they register, they get a free tumbler,” Rogers said.

She went on to say adults have a set of tasks they can complete in order to earn raffle tickets to try to win a set of three different prize baskets.

Rossow said young people have a bingo card with separate tasks such as a reading time limit and other fun activities. Once they complete a bingo, they can bring it to the library to pick a prize from the treasure chest.

“And they also get to pick a coupon that we’ve gotten from local businesses,” Rossow said.

Coupons can include things like free ice cream, a free cookie and more. Rossow said at the end of the program there are big grand prize baskets that children can put tickets in each week they turn in their bingo card. Tickets to places like LEGOLAND and more can be won in these raffles as well.

“It’s kind of cool,” Rossow said. “It’s just little incentives to encourage them to read over the summer and to keep up on the reading skills.”

Teens have two baskets geared toward their age group to try to win. They will receive punch cards to complete.

Both youth and teens can pick out a free book at the end of the program.

Brittany Ploep, an adult services librarian, said adults can also use the Michigan Activity Pass, online databases and more to complete their pamphlet.

“It’s not just reading on the adult side but interacting and using kind of like what we can offer them, too,” Ploep said.

Starting Aug. 1, patrons 18 and up can pick up paint sets and easels for a mini art show at the end of the summer.

Rossow said she’s excited about the sponsors and to see their hard work pay off.

For more information, patrons can visit the website at htlibrary.org. The library is located at 38255 L’Anse Creuse Street.