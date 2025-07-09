Sterling Heights City Council primary set for Aug. 5

Sterling Heights Sentry | Published July 9, 2025

STERLING HEIGHTS — A total of 13 candidates running for six available seats on the Sterling Heights City Council will appear on the primary election ballot Aug. 5.

The top 12 voter-getters in the primary will appear on the ballot for the city’s general election Nov. 4. Each of the six seats has a four-year term.

Candidates were asked, in 75 words or fewer, to state their top goal(s) if elected. The answers are printed verbatim.

The two candidates running for mayor are unopposed in the primary and will appear on the ballot for the general election. The winner in November will be elected to a four-year term. Profiles do not appear for uncontested candidates.

Sterling Heights City Council

The salary for this position is $37,181.

Daniel Acciacca

Age: 67

Occupation: Retired Automotive Engineer

Municipality of residence: Sterling Heights

For how long: 33 years

Online campaign information: www.acciacca4shcitycouncil.com

Education: M.S. from Ferris State University

Previously and currently held elected offices: None

Top goals: I am committed to building a debt-free city by prioritizing NEEDS-based spending and curbing WANT-based expenditures that rely heavily on millage. My goal is to ensure that both our fixed-income residents and younger families feel confident that I will stand against millage dependency. I will be a strong advocate for reducing debt, maintaining affordability, and keeping our city safe for all.

Teri Brinker

Age: 50

Occupation: Retired 911/Police/Fire Dispatch Supervisor

Municipality of residence: Sterling Heights

For how long: 48 Years

Online campaign information: Facebook:Teri Brinker for Sterling Heights City Council

Education: Central Michigan: General Studies; Macomb Community College: Legal Assistance

Previously and currently held elected offices: Have not held an elected positon

Top goals: My goal if elected is to be a voice for the residents. I am not a politician, just a homeowner that feels the City needs to be more transparent and courteous to their residents. I would also like to make the City more fiscally responsible with the spending of taxpayer money.

Deanna Koski

Age: 84

Occupation: Retired

Municipality of residence: Sterling Heights

For how long: Since 1969

Online campaign information: No answer given.

Education: Associate’s degree in Legal Assisting, Real Estate Broker License, MML-EOA Level 1-3

Previously and currently held elected offices: Sterling Heights City Council (since 1989)

Top goals:

• Enhance the Mobile Integrated Health (MIH) program to better support residents with ongoing medical needs and personal challenges, integrating their work with the Sterling Heights Police and Fire Department.

• Improve police and fire staffing and equipment.

• Create a sixth fire station alongside the development of the Lakeside City Center.

• Maintain park trail safety for cyclists and other residents by adding routine patrols and methods to request assistance along the paths.

Rick McKiddy

Age: 68

Occupation: Substitute Teacher Sterling Heights/Utica Schools, Realtor/Broker Sterling Heights, Part Time Flight Attendant Frontier Airlines, Negotiator UAW/GM 1992-2008, Taught Labor Management Studies at Wayne State University 2002-2007, Guest Lecturer U of M Ann Arbor Poly Sci 2004-2007

Municipality of residence: Sterling Heights

For how long: Moved to Michigan in 1992, Lived in Macomb County for 17 years including Sterling Heights, Utica and Warren, I retired in 2008 and moved to Ohio to assist with the care of my aging parents. After they passed, we relocated back to Michigan, moving to Sterling Heights in May of 2023

Online campaign information: electrickmckiddy.com

Education: Master’s and Bachelor’s Degree from Wayne State University

Previously and currently held elected offices: None! I am not an Incumbent

Top goals: TRANSPARENCY: I will never engage in underhanded or backdoor deals and will assure the public is aware of all of the activities coming before the council, before the vote occurs

PUBLIC SAFETY: We have a great and safe city, and it is because our City Employees go above and beyond the call of duty! I pledge to support them 100%.

ACCOUNTABILITY: I WILL WORK FOR YOU!!!

Robert Mijac

Age: No answer given.

Occupation: Small Business Owner of Mass Mailing LLC (Located in Sterling Heights)

Municipality of residence: Sterling Heights

For how long: 45 years

Online campaign information: No answer given.

Education: Masters in Business Administration, Wayne State University, 1996; Bachelor in Economics, Michigan State University, 1994; Associates Degree, Macomb Community College, 1992; Sterling Heights High School, Grissom Jr High, North Elementary School

Previously and currently held elected offices: Macomb County Commissioner (1995 to 2010)(2012 to 2020)

Top goals: I was born and raised in Sterling Heights for most of my life. We have a good functioning city government and we need to provide good services at a low cost to residents. Low taxes, road funding, and sensible development are top goals

Good ethics are important. I will not accept campaign contributions from those who do business with the city and I have no relatives on the Sterling Heights city government payroll.

Michael V. Radtke Jr.

Age: 39

Occupation: Communications Consultant.

Municipality of residence: Sterling Heights.

For how long: I have lived in Sterling Heights for 28 years.

Online campaign information: www.VoteRadtke.com

Education: Bachelor of Arts in History and Political Science, University of Michigan; Master of Arts in International and World History, Columbia University; Master of Science in International History and Intelligence Studies, the London School of Economics; Proud Graduate of Warren Cousino High School.

Previously and currently held elected offices: Sterling Heights City Council, 2017-Present

Top goals: KEEP STERLING HEIGHTS SAFE

Our city has 10 fewer police officers than it did 24 years ago, but more residents. That’s why I’ve fought to restore our department to full strength by hiring 15 more officers, so we remain one of America’s safest cities.

I know that in an emergency, every second counts. That’s why I voted to hire 14 more firefighter-paramedics to man our expanded city ambulance fleet. Public Safety is my first priority.

Jackie Ryan

Age: 63

Occupation: Self Employed Accountant/Analysis/Educator/Teacher

Municipality of residence: City of Sterling Heights

For how long: Over 27 years

Online campaign information: RyanForMacomb.com

Education: Accounting and Business Administration Degrees with Management emphasis

Previously and currently held elected offices: Long-time Sterling Heights Precinct Delegate

Top goals: Make Sterling Heights A Great American Suburban Family City Again! Eliminate the 4 six-figure City Managers. Term Limits. No More Debt. No high-rise tiny housing. End Socialistic Global Development mindset. Bring Manufacturing Businesses and Jobs back to Sterling Heights. Taxes do not need to go up every year! Cut taxes so the Residents can improve their property and make better safer quality neighborhoods for Residents to enjoy. Two-way Communication Transparency. Residents serving Residents!

Maria G. Schmidt

Age: 62

Occupation: Health Science Paraprofessional Career Prep Center Warren Consolidated Schools

Municipality of residence: Sterling Heights

For how long: 30 Years

Online campaign information: No answer given.

Education: Bishop Foley Catholic High School, Southeast Oakland Vocational School, Oakland Community College

Previously and currently held elected offices: Currently: Sterling Heights City Council

Top goals: Continue to support Police and Fire initiatives to maintain our status as one of the safest cities in the state. I would like to re-evaluate speeds on some roads, with an increase of enforcement for speed/traffic violations. We also need to be selective on new developments and how they fit in with existing neighborhoods. We need to continue with road and infrastructure investments. Encourage community engagement to ensure Sterling Heights is a place for everyone.

Liz Sierawski

Age: 61

Occupation: Registered Nurse-Director of Nursing

Municipality of residence: Sterling Heights

For how long: 32 years

Online campaign information: No answer given.

Education: BS-Nursing MSU working on Masters

Previously and currently held elected offices: Macomb County Charter Commissioner 2008-2009

Top goals: I believe safety is the primary concern of our residents. Police and Fire Departments funding and training is my highest priority. Residents cannot enjoy anything in their lives if they do not feel safe. I am very proud that since I have been on council, we have been awarded the ‘Safest City In Michigan’ of our size. We must spend tax dollars carefully to provide the best we can for all residents.

Moira Smith

Age: 73

Occupation: Retired

Municipality of residence: Sterling Heights, Michigan

For how long: since 1978

Online campaign information: No answer given.

Education: Graduate of Western Michigan University

Previously and currently held elected offices: Macomb County Older Adults Committee

Top goals: The current city government is increasing taxation, spending and the size and power of government as much as they can imagine. They have buried all future taxpayers under the burden of lavish unfunded pensions. They shackled future taxpayers with bond issues that spend income 20 years into the future. I will stop all of this. I will prevent the intrusion of high density projects into residential neighborhoods. No new taxes or renewal of temporary taxation.

Johnnie S. Townsend

Age: 52

Occupation: Retail, Founder/President of iCARE Fighting Hunger Charitable Foundation 2019-2024

Municipality of residence: Sterling Heights

For how long: 3 years

Online campaign information: Facebook

Education: Graduated John J Pershing 1990, some college(Oakland Community College)

Previously and currently held elected offices: Precinct Delegate 9-6-2024- present.

Top goals: As a city council candidate and as someone who loves the city and enjoys community events, I aim to bring fresh eyes to our city council. My goals include keeping and furthering transparency, fostering citizen engagement, promoting diverse decision-making, reducing wasteful expenditures, and preserving green spaces. I am committed to serving the city with professionalism and integrity, diligently working in the best interest of our community.

Henry Yanez

Age: 67

Occupation: Retired

Municipality of residence: Sterling Heights

For how long: 18 Years

Online campaign information: www.facebook.com/CitizenYanez

Education: I attended secondary education at Madison High School in Madison Heights, MI. I then attended Macomb Community College and Oakland Community College, graduating with Associate’s degrees in Fire Science and General Studies. I’m formerly a licensed Paramedic and received various certificates in fields relating to the fire service and emergency medicine.

Previously and currently held elected offices: I have served on City Council since 2019. I served as State Representative from 2013 to 2018, representing the cities of Sterling Heights and Warren.

Top goals: Property taxes, quality of our neighborhoods and parks, and, above all, public safety. Make sure the tax dollars we receive are spent wisely so we have the funds to invest in maintaining our neighborhoods to keep property values high, and we must keep our city safe by making sure our police, fire, and DPW departments are properly funded and our staffing levels meet the needs of our city.

Barbara A Ziarko

Age: 75

Occupation: Retired

Municipality of residence: Sterling Heights

For how long: 48 years

Online campaign information: None

Education: Associate Degree Macomb Community College

Previously and currently held elected offices: Sterling Heights City Council

Top goals: My top goal is to continue to move the city forward in a positive direction with the help of our residents. As I listen to residents, I understand that they want great services at a reasonable cost. The last question I ask myself is, “Is this in the best interest of our residents?” I will do my best to educate, advocate and inspire our community to be the best city in our region.

Sterling Heights Mayor

The salary for this position is $50,165.

Matthew Ryan

Running unopposed.

Michael C. Taylor

Running unopposed.