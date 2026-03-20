St. Paul church marks more than 160 years in Warren

St. Paul United Church of Christ was established in 1864. Near right, the Rev. K.C. Lazzara views photos of the pastors at St. Paul United Church of Christ. “I’m hoping that the way I texture my service with scripture, with anecdotes, with quotes, everyone takes a little something,” he said.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Maria Allard | Warren Weekly | Published March 20, 2026

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

Pictured left to right are, music director Tom Rzonca, the Rev. K.C. Lazzara, President of Consistory Shirene Cece-Clements, and longtime member Audrey Blasky. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

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WARREN — Every Sunday morning just before 10 a.m. worship, the Rev. K.C. Lazzara heads up to the loft at St. Paul United Church of Christ to ring the rooftop bells.

The chimes welcome the faithful to weekly service where Lazzara shares the word of the Lord from inside the sanctuary, located at 31654 Mound Road. He even feels a deeper connection during Lent, which began Feb. 18.

“My goal when I preach, I got my themes. The most common theme is grace, love and mercy. Another theme is the inclusive theme where all are welcome,” Lazzara said. “I’m hoping that the way I texture my service with scripture, with anecdotes, with quotes, everyone takes a little something. Sometimes I play a video so there is a visual. Walls come down. I try to offer everybody something. It’s about all of us.”

People have been deepening their faith at St. Paul United Church of Christ since it first opened more than 160 years ago. According to the Warren Village Historic District Commission marker erected in 1994, a small group of individuals that represented the “Warren Township Outpost of St. Peter’s Evangelical Church of Halfway” met in the former Methodist Church across Mound Road in 1850.

In 1864, things had changed when the congregation of St. Paul Kirche was organized with the Rev. Philip Werheim as pastor to become St. Paul United Church of Christ. Since the early worshipers were primarily German, the cornerstone contains a German bible that reads “Deutsche Evangel.”

The current congregation is small with about 50 members. Because of the church’s deep history, there is a St. Paul heritage room, dedicated in memory of Joseph J. Veramay in 1995. Various books about the church highlight traditions through the decades, archived photos adorn the walls, and decorative dishes are on display. There’s a time capsule from 1994 to honor the church’s 100-year anniversary.

Past newsletters inside the museum help tell the story of the churchgoers who planned various events that included baking 100 loaves of bread for the Warren Village homecoming, holding 24-hour prayer vigils, and coming together for Christmas and Easter celebrations.

Local residents George L. Hartlein and Fredricka Busch made history as the first couple to marry in the new church on July 23, 1877. Sunday school was held for the first time that year, along with German school four days a week. In 1908, English was spoken in church worship for the first time.

The church building originally featured a steeple that stood 35 feet above the belfry. But after lightning damage in 1921, the steeple was no more, and a new brick parsonage was added.

“Pastors come and go, but the congregation has stayed and endured,” Lazzara said. “The congregation is the church. We carry God’s love.”

The pastor finds different ways to carry the message. That includes showing his rock ‘n’ roll side on occasion. In the past, prayers honored many rock stars that have passed away: Eddie Van Halen, Ozzy Osbourne, Chris Cornell, Chester Bennington and others.

“They’re up there playing with angels, and Michael Jackson is dancing,” he said.

‘It was a close community’

Richard Schuster, 91, has been a member since his childhood.

“My grandparents and my parents were all active in the church,” he said. “It’s just part of my life. We knew everyone that was in the congregation. It was a close community. We did a lot of group activities.”

Schuster remembers the various activities that shaped the church community. That includes the annual roast beef dinner and the fish fries.

“It was a big deal,” he said. “My mother would be busy in the kitchen.”

He remembers how crowded service was at Christmastime with standing room only. Another major event is the annual rummage sale. That’s how President of Consistory Shirene Cece-Clements found St. Paul United Church of Christ.

“I was looking for a church, and I would come to the rummage sale every year and I thought well, let me just try this church,” she said. “As soon as I walked in, these people were so welcoming. It was exactly what I was looking for. It’s a small congregation and we all are very close.”

Cece-Clements also appreciates the architecture of the church.

“I like the older-fashioned churches. This looks like the church I grew up in,” she said. “I love the fact that it’s not modern. That’s kind of what I was looking for. I feel very comfortable in these surroundings.”

It’s music director Tom Rzonca, on pipe organ, who leads worshippers in hymns every week. “This Is My Song” is probably a favorite piece. Rzonca always values Lazzara’s sermons from the pulpit.

“I have worked 40, 50 years in churches under different pastorships and I was very impressed by how he touches people,” Rzonca said. “He’s very welcoming.”

Audrey Blasky, whose maiden name is Gorlitz, has been a member since birth. She was baptized in the church and made her confirmation here in the 1980s. She was recently named kitchen manager. Her dad always had a spiritual side, which he passed on to her.

“We always went to church. My dad instilled a faith base,” Blasky said. “He was a veteran of World War II. He always told me, ‘I never knew if I was going to make it out of the war.’ So he always had a spiritual thought about him.”

One memory for Blasky is Sept. 9, 1989, when she walked down the aisle to marry her husband, Michael Blasky. She got ready in the bride’s lounge downstairs, which was created in part from a former Sunday school room.

For more information on St. Paul United Church of Christ, go to stpaulwarren.com or call (586) 264-4777. Worshipers can also find church services on YouTube.

Attention bargain hunters

The St. Paul United Church of Christ 2026 rummage sale will be held April 17. Hunt for clothing, housewares, electrical equipment, books, jewelry, craft items, holiday wares and toys at bargain prices. Prices start at 25 cents. A special “prime” section offers new items and unique goods.

The early bird hours are from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. with a $1 admission. Free general admission is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. From 11 a.m. until noon, there will be a “stuff a bag” sale in which customers purchase a large bag for $3, which can be filled with most types of merchandise. The church accepts cash and checks only. St. Paul United Church of Christ is located at 31654 Mound Road in Warren.