St. Clair Shores man arraigned on animal torture charge

By: Alyssa Ochss | St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published March 23, 2026

Sikorski

ST. CLAIR SHORES — According to a press release from the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, a St. Clair Shores man was arranged on third-degree animal torture charges.

Allegedly, on March 15, Michael Sikorski, 28, slammed his dog onto the ground, kicked the dog multiple times and strangled the dog by lifting the leash. It’s believed the dog, named Steel, was not permanently injured.

Sikorski was arraigned on March 16 before Judge Mark Fratarcangeli in the 40th District Court in St. Clair Shores.

“This charge is a four-year felony and the maximum charge available under the law based on the evidence presented,” the press release stated.

Fratarcangeli set Sikorski’s bond at $25,000 cash or surety only. He could post bail at 10% of that amount.

His probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. March 24 in front of Judge Joseph Craigen Oster in the 40th District Court.

“As prosecutors, we have a duty to protect the most vulnerable members of our communities, including the animals who depend on us for their safety and care,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in the press release. “Acts of cruelty toward pets are not minor offenses, they are serious violations of the law and of our shared moral responsibility. Animal abuse will never be tolerated, and our office will pursue accountability for those who harm the animals entrusted to human care.”

Sikorski did not have an attorney listed in court records at press time.