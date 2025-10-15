Southfield voters to decide mayoral race, council members and more

Southfield Sun | Published October 15, 2025

Shutterstock image

SOUTHFIELD — In the Southfield Sun’s coverage area, voters on Nov. 4 will vote for candidates running for mayor, clerk and City Council. There are two proposals on the ballot in Lathrup Village. Candidates were asked, in 75 words or fewer, to state their top goals if elected. The answers are printed verbatim. Profile forms were not sent to candidates who are running unopposed.

Southfield Mayor

Two candidates are running for one four-year term.

Sylvia Jordan

Age: 69

Occupation: Administrator

Municipality of residence: Southfield

For how long: 37 years

Online campaign information: www.SylviaJordanforMayor.com

Education: Bachelors- Michigan State University in Urban Development, Graduate Studies, Oakland University, Honorary Doctorate- St.Thomas University

Previously and currently held elected offices: Previously Southfield City Council 1997- 2015

Top goals: My top three priorities for Southfield are lowering the tax burden so families and seniors can remain in their homes while encouraging economic development; expanding community amenities with a new Community Center, youth programs, senior services, better trash pickup, and more family-friendly restaurants; and creating a “Southfield Standard” of well-maintained neighborhoods, streets, and parks through transparent and accountable leadership. Together, these priorities strengthen affordability, community, and quality of life for all residents.

Kenson J. Siver

Age: 79

Occupation: Mayor

Municipality of residence: Southfield

For how long: 58 years

Online campaign information: www.kensiverformayor.com

Education: BA – Oakland University; MA & Doctorate – Wayne State University

Previously and currently held elected offices: Southfield City Council - 2001-2015; Southfield Mayor - 2015 to present

Top goals: New Housing — Especially for seniors wishing to downsize & those on fixed incomes. Affordable housing to attract younger people. Continuation of apartment & single-family rental inspections & rehabilitation.

Infrastructure — Siver oversaw reconstruction of 151 miles of city streets & 53 miles of watermains. Remaining 95 miles are next. Continue pushing DTE for tree trimming & system upgrades.

Adaptive Re-Use of Existing Structures — Aggressively seeking new businesses & uses for surplus office & commercial spaces.

Southfield Clerk

Three candidates are running for one four-year term.

Gabi Grossbard

Age: 52

Occupation: Licensed Medicare specialist

Municipality of residence: Southfield

For how long: 23 years

Online campaign information: votegabi.com

Education: Gabi has extensive background in business and with government regulations compliance. Successful leader of management and sales teams, and a small business owner.

Previously and currently held elected offices: None

Top goals: *Defend and preserve the individual right to vote, secure the voting process and will fight voter suppression

*Coordinate and encourage young residents to register to vote

*Direct efficient, secure and transparent elections

*Fully staffed Clerk’s office to provide prompt and friendly services

*Expand services to include passport applications

*Timely processing of birth and death certificates

*Implement efficient online services

**Together we can restore trust and confidence in the city clerk office!**

Wynett Ann Guy (Write-in)

Age: 47

Occupation: Write-In Candidate for Southfield City Clerk

Municipality of residence: Southfield, Michigan

For how long: 3 years

Online campaign information: www.wynettguy.com

Education: BS Workforce Education, Development and Training

Previously and currently held elected offices: None

Top goals: As Southfield City Clerk, my top priority is to use my clerk’s office experience to ensure fair, transparent, and accessible elections while strengthening trust between residents and City Hall. I will enhance voter engagement, improve office efficiency, and safeguard election integrity, while serving the community with professionalism and compassion.

Coretta Houge (Write-in)

Age: 57

Occupation: Southfield City Council

Municipality of residence: Southfield

For how long: 25 years

Online campaign information: NA

Education: Master of Business Administration

Previously and currently held elected offices: Southfield City Council since 2022

Top goals: If elected, my top goal will be voter education. I will ensure a consistent commitment to educating the community on ballot candidates and topics. I will partner with school administration on educating students on the importance of voting and the process. An educated community fosters a more engaged, informed, and representative electorate. Educated voters help create a stable and productive society. This will be followed by voting innovation and service excellence from the Clerk’s office.

Southfield Treasurer

One candidate is running unopposed for one four-year term.

Irv M. Lowenberg

Running unopposed.

Southfield City Council

Seven candidates are running for three four-year terms and one two-year term. The fourth-highest vote total will win the two-year term.

Ashanti Bland

Age: 44

Occupation: Senior Auditor General Motors Audit Services

Municipality of residence: Southfield

For how long: 20+ years

Online campaign information: Facebook Elect Ashanti Bland to Southfield City Council

Education: BS Public Administration w/ concentration Community Development Central Michigan University

Previously and currently held elected offices: President - Southfield Board of Education (2023-current) Treasurer - Southfield Board of Education (2022-2023)

Top goals: My campaign is focused on Economic Development and Community Engagement — two pillars that I believe are essential to Southfield’s continued growth and success. I’m committed to creating opportunities for local businesses, fostering inclusive community programs, and ensuring that every resident has a voice in shaping our city’s future.

I look forward to collaborating with council members to bring community driven and innovative ideas for economic growth.

Daniel Brightwell

Age: N/A

Occupation: Retired

Municipality of residence: Southfield, Michigan

For how long: 37 years

Online campaign information: No answer given

Education: B.A. Morehouse College MBA in Finance. The Wharton School

Previously and currently held elected offices: Been Elected to Council since 2015. Elected Council President 2017

Top goals: Top goal is to Get a new Swimming pool Built. I initiated a visit to 5 metro cities with pools to get their “Best Practice” in Pool development.

My 2nd Goal is to get our Municipal Bond Rating from ‘AA” to “AAA” by Standard & Poors. My job at AT&T was to maintain relations with Standard & Poors to keep our then Bond Rating. So, I know how to get the job done.

Catrina Butler

Age: No answer given

Occupation: Property Management

Municipality of residence: Southfield

For how long: 20 years

Online campaign information: catrinaforsouthfield.com

Education: Master of Science in Human Resource Management

Previously and currently held elected offices: First-time candidate

Top goals: 1. Strengthen Public Services and Infrastructure Ensure our roads, parks, and city services are well-maintained and responsive to residents’ needs.

2. Expand Affordable Housing and Senior Resources Support housing options that are accessible and affordable, while improving services and resources for our seniors.

3. Promote Transparency, Accountability, and Equity in Government Build trust through open communication, responsible decision-making, and fair treatment for all residents.

Yolanda C. Haynes

Age: 63

Occupation: Southfield City Councilwoman / Entrepreneur

Municipality of residence: City of Southfield

For how long: 1996

Online campaign information: Committee to Elect Yolanda C. Haynes on Facebook

Education: Attended Jackson State University: Computer Science

Previously and currently held elected offices: Current Southfield City Councilwoman since 2023

Top goals: Increase opportunities for residents & minority-owned businesses.

Provide fair & equitable housing, city services and recreational amenities including a new community pool and senior center.

Bring truth, transparency, integrity back to City Hall operations and elections.

Enforce Southfield’s City Codes and Ordinances to Protect All Residents and Preserve Our Property Values.

Support Safe & Strong Neighborhoods, HOA, and Condo associations.

Improve and maintain Southfield’s infrastructure and curb appeal.

Enforce Southfield’s Pet Ordinances & registration requirements

Stacy Jackson

Age: 53

Occupation: Director, Outreach Education

Municipality of residence: Southfield, MI

For how long: 20 years

Online campaign information: electstacyjackson.com

Education: Radio, TV and Film, B.A., Instructional Technology: Interactive Technology, M.Ed., both from Wayne State University

Previously and currently held elected offices: No answer given

Top goals: Our city is ready for a new voice, a new vision and a new direction. That means: amplifying community voices, *expanding community resources, *revitalizing our downtown, and strengthening infrastructure. I believe in collaboration and relationship building. I’m not afraid to have tough conversations, challenge the status quo, and push for community-centered change civilly. I’m compassionate, fair, and unwavering in my commitment to Southfield’s future. Together, we can build a city that is community-focused and community-strong.

Gregory Keeler

Age: 66

Occupation: Retired General Dynamics Land System Division

ICF International: Energy Auditor

Lance Transportation: Owner

Municipality of residence: Southfield

For how long: 31 years

Online campaign information: www.electkeeler.com

Education: BPI - Energy Auditor and Weatherization

City of Detroit License - Unlimited Refrigeration Journeyman

RETS - Electrical Engineering Technology Certificate

Previously and currently held elected offices: None

Top goals: New swimming pool

Dedicated space for seniors

Fair property taxes

New affordable homes

Fix the municipal complex

Update 60-year-old City Charter

Update current City Ordinance

Complete infrastructure projects that have been started

Make all City buildings fully ADA accessible

Conduct another Sewer, Septic System Tank Forum

Improve communication between City Council and residents

Together, we can build a future!

Michael Ari Mandelbaum

Age: 43

Occupation: Southfield Councilman (10 years); Audit Team Lead, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan (employee for 20 years)

Municipality of residence: Southfield

For how long: 29 years (born and raised in Southfield)

Online campaign information: www.mandelbaum4council.com

Education: I hold a MBA from Wayne State University, and a Project Management Certificate from Lawrence Technological University.

Previously and currently held elected offices: Southfield City Council since 2015. Currently serving as Council President for the last 3 years

Top goals: I will continue to fight to keep our city diverse, make it more walkable and attract younger families with affordable housing, great schools and community activities. I will push continued road improvements, park improvements and a new indoor pool. I will work to attract restaurants and businesses. Monitor the Northland Development and continued reuse of buildings and new housing. Advocate for more senior programing. Increased transparency in government spending and first-rate Police, Fire and EMS.

Lathrup Village City Council

Four candidates are running for two four-year terms and one two-year term. The third-highest vote total will win the two-year term.

Jalen C. Jennings

Age: 29

Occupation: Engagement Leader (Business Development Consultant) at Thrivent Financial

Municipality of residence: Lathrup Village

For how long: 27 years

Online campaign information: Facebook Page: Jalen Jennings for Lathrup Village City Council

Education: Bachelor of Science in Urban Studies from Tennessee State University

Previously and currently held elected offices: Currently seated as a Lathrup Village City Council (Serving a 4 year term)

Top goals: If elected, I am committed to continuing and expanding initiatives that strengthen Lathrup Village. I will focus on building stronger partnerships with local businesses, fostering collaboration with Southfield Public Schools, and organizing major city events that bring residents together. I will continue to advocate for infrastructure and safety improvements, protect residents from predatory companies, and enhance communication and transparency ensuring our community grows as a safe, vibrant, and inclusive city for all.

Bruce Kantor

Age: 61

Occupation: Retired (former career in healthcare analysis, education, and sales)

Municipality of residence: Lathrup Village

For how long: 36 Years

Online campaign information: n/a

Education: Bachelors Degree in Mathematics and Statistics from Kalamazoo College

Previously and currently held elected offices: 8 Years on City Council serving as Mayor pro Tem

Top goals: • A continued focus on infrastructure improvements including water and sewer systems, road, parks, drainage, etc.

• Closely monitoring city financials to ensure every tax dollar is wisely spent.

• Seeking resident input into the decision-making process. Have an idea or issue, email me at bkantor@comcast.net.

• Improving the business corridor via ordinance updates, code enforcement, and leveraging relationships with economic development organizations to attract quality businesses that meet the needs of residents

John Sousanis

Age: 61

Occupation: Automotive Intelligence Executive, Consultant

Municipality of residence: Lathrup Village

For how long: 22 years

Online campaign information: www.johnsousanis.com

Education: Harvard University

Previously and currently held elected offices: First-time candidate.

Top goals: 1. Ensure that Lathrup Village develops a resident-led Master Plan aligned with community priorities.

2. Strengthen community by fostering open discussion and working to build consensus.

3. Ensure city government is fiscally responsible, transparent and accountable.

4. Make sure city actions respect and adhere to our charter and ordinances.

5. Protect and enhance Lathrup Village’s green spaces and unique sense of place as we look for ways to grow.

6. Rebuild our General Fund.

Carlisa Mathis (Write-in)

Age: No answer given

Occupation: Licensed Professional Counselor

Municipality of residence: Lathrup Village

For how long: 29 Years

Online campaign information: www.votecarlisamathis.com

Education: B.A. Psychology and M.A. Counseling University of Detroit Mercy

Previously and currently held elected offices: No answer given

Top goals: My top goal as a Lathrup Village City Council member is to strengthen community trust by promoting transparency, fiscal responsibility, and open communication between residents and city leadership. I want every resident to feel informed, included, and empowered in the decisions that shape our city.

Together, we can make sure Lathrup Village not only maintains the quality of life we value today but also builds a strong foundation for the future.

Lathrup Village Charter Amendment Proposal 1

Shall the City of Lathrup Village Charter be amended to eliminate conflicts with the state constitution and election laws.

This proposed Charter amendment would:

1. Modify the commencement date of an elected official’s term until after certification of the election results;

2. Extend the time for elected officials to take the oath of office to allow for certification of the election results;

3. Delay the organizational meeting of the City Council until after certification of the election results.

Should this proposal be adopted?

Lathrup Village Headlee Override Millage Proposal

Shall a “Headlee Override” be adopted so that the current limitation on the amount of City taxes that may be levied against all taxable property in the City of Lathrup Village, Oakland County, Michigan, be increased as follows:

• Restoring to 20 mills from approximately 17.3001 mills, per $1,000 of taxable value (to $20 from approximately $17.3001) for general operating expenses for a period of ten (10) years, and

• Restoring to 3 mills from approximately 2.5948 mills, per $1,000 of taxable value (to $3 from approximately $2.5948) for sanitation/rubbish for a period of ten (10) years.

If approved and levied in its entirety, this millage would raise an estimated maximum amount of $611,909 for the City in 2026 by allowing the City to levy the maximum mills previously approved by the voters and authorized by the City Charter and State law which have been reduced as required by the Michigan Constitution of 1963.