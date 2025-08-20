Southfield Public Schools coming into new school year with upgrades

Southfield police officer Raymond Hood passes out coloring books Aug. 14 at the Southfield Public Schools Back to School Fair at Southfield High School for the Arts & Technology on Lahser Road.

Photo by Erin Sanchez

By: Taylor Christensen | Southfield Sun | Published August 20, 2025

Reginald Culbertson III, 5, of Southfield, smiles as he sees his Batman face paint. Photo by Erin Sanchez

SOUTHFIELD — Southfield Public Schools hosted a back-to-school fair on Aug. 14 to inform the community about the updates and changes being made to the district.

The family-friendly event celebrated the new school year, and brought together students, families, staff and community partners.

Southfield Public Schools Chief of Staff James Jackson said that thanks to support from the community through the 2022 capital improvement bond, Southfield Public Schools is debuting a few upgrades to help enhance the educational experience.

“These upgrades include new heating and cooling systems, enhanced safety features, new security technology, and other improvements including the construction of a brand-new K-12 campus,” Jackson said. “In addition to the physical improvements we are making, we are also welcoming many new partnerships this year that will bring valuable resources to the district to increase the level of achievement of our scholars.”

The enhancements, according to Jackson, are meant to help improve the learning environment for the students.

“A lot of thought and planning has gone into how to best use the bond dollars and leverage these partnerships for the benefit of our scholars,” he said. “Southfield Public School is committed to preparing our scholars for success.”

Jackson said that parents, students, and staff are truly going to be experiencing the best of the best within Southfield Public Schools.

“Some parents, students and staff will be returning to newly renovated buildings. Others will be able to participate in exciting programs like our fire academy through our partnership with the Southfield Fire Department,” he said. “Not to mention our expanding list of community schools. There’s so much going on in Southfield Public Schools that every scholar will have the opportunity to engage in a new experience. We are truly a district where all families are welcome.”

Alma Deane, principal of Adler Elementary, has worked for Southfield Public Schools for 29 years. She served as an elementary and middle school teacher, K-8 director, and has been the principal for eight years.

“The back-to-school fair was an incredibly successful event. It was well attended and a great way for us to welcome back returning scholars as well as meeting new ones. Families had an opportunity to meet and engage with staff from every school in our district, along with district-level leadership, school board members, community partners and vendors,” Deane said. “Back-to-school supplies were passed out, food trucks were on-site, along with face painting and a petting zoo.”

Deane said that students will be greeted with excitement on the first day of school.

“Scholars returning to Adler should expect to be greeted with smiles and warm hugs,” she said. They should also expect to be poured into academically, socially and emotionally.”

Deane also mentioned the major improvements, emphasizing that the bond has helped tremendously in the district’s efforts to create an environment for learning.

“Adler Elementary scholars and teachers are basically in a brand-new building. Almost every area of our school has received an upgrade or improvement. Our building is absolutely beautiful,” she said. “This alone helps our entire learning community feel loved and valued. While the staff enjoys the classroom and technology upgrades, it goes without saying that the brand-new playground, Eagle Land, is a fan favorite with our scholars.”

Students will be returning to school on Aug. 26. For more information, visit southfieldk12.org.