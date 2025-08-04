Shelby Township man charged with murder following death of woman

By: Mary Beth Almond | Shelby-Utica News | Published August 4, 2025

Terrance Lamar Bowie II

SHELBY TOWNSHIP — A 29-year-old man from Shelby Township has been arrested in connection with the recent death of a woman, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office.

Terrance Lamar Bowie II was arraigned July 22 in 41A District Court in Shelby Township and charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. His bond was set at $2 million and his next hearing, a probable cause conference, was scheduled for Aug. 5, after press time. If released on bond, Bowie was ordered to wear a GPS tether.

Officers from the Shelby Township Police Department responded to the Lakeside Park Apartments, near Hayes and 21 Mile roads, after a 911 hang up from a male caller at 6:32 a.m. July 19, Shelby Township police said.

According to reports, Bowie let the police into the apartment, where they found a deceased woman. Prosecutors said the woman was later identified as Brittany Harris-Beauchamp, 27, of Madison Heights, and said it appeared her body had been moved within the room.

If convicted, Bowie faces up to life in prison for the murder charge and up to 10 years for tampering with evidence.

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said “every human life has intrinsic value,” and the “taking of a life is among the gravest offenses” in the legal system.

“My office is committed to ensuring that the defendant is held accountable through a fair and impartial legal process, guided by the facts and the law. We will do everything within our authority to ensure that justice is served,” Lucido said in a statement.

Bowie’s attorney, Noel Erinjeri, could not be reached for comment at press time.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should reach out to Shelby Township police at (586) 731-2121.