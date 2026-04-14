Shelby planning commissioner charged for allegedly writing bad check

By: Mary Beth Almond | Shelby-Utica News | Published April 14, 2026

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SHELBY TOWNSHIP — A Shelby Township Planning Commission member has been charged after allegedly writing a nearly $100,000 check with insufficient funds in the bank.

Anthony Ralph Apone, 37, was arraigned March 27 in 41A District Court on a charge of writing a check of over $500 with insufficient funds, a felony that carries a penalty of up to two years in prison.

Apone was given a $100,000 personal bond, which means he was released upon promising to appear in court, without paying bail upfront, but he risks a $100,000 penalty if he fails to appear.

Esther Wolfe, spokesperson for the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, said the $96,600.71 check was from First State Bank, payable to F&M Excavation and was drawn up in a business relationship not associated with the Planning Commission.

Apone’s next scheduled court date is a probable cause conference on May 26 in 41A District Court in Shelby Township.

Apone’s attorney, Vincenzo Manzella, said he had no comments at press time.

Township Attorney Rob Huth said there has been “no allegation that Anthony Apone acted inappropriately while in his capacity as a Shelby Township Planning Commissioner.”

“No funds from the Shelby Township are alleged to have been involved in this matter. Township officials will watch the matter closely and respond once Mr. Apone has had an opportunity to state his side of the story,” Huth said in an email.