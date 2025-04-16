Shelby Farmers Market to return for another season of support and connection

By: Kara Szymanski | Shelby-Utica News | Published April 16, 2025

The Shelby Farmers Market will return for another season at the Packard Proving Grounds every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 17 through Oct. 18. Photo provided by Amanda Demo Sanford

SHELBY TOWNSHIP —The Shelby Farmers Market soon will be back for another season, welcoming visitors from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday from May 17 to Oct. 18 at the historic Packard Proving Grounds in Shelby Township.

The farmers market features a mix of fresh produce, baked goods, handcrafted items and artisanal products. The market is a good place to stop by for those who love to shop local and support small businesses.

Mary Anne Demo, executive director of the Packard Proving Grounds, said shopping at the farmers market isn’t just about finding fresh produce — it’s about investing in the community. Every purchase directly supports the farmers, bakers, crafters and artisans at the market.

“By choosing local, we strengthen our economy and create lasting connections,” she said.

New this season, the Humane Society of Macomb will be at the market on the third Saturday of each month with adoptable animals in search of their forever homes. As a high-save shelter, the organization ensures no time limits on the care of animals and strives to place 100% of adoptable pets into loving families. Marketgoers will have the chance to meet adoptable pets and learn more about how they can support the shelter’s mission.

Amanda Demo Sanford, who does public relations and digital marketing for the proving grounds, said that every season, the Shelby Farmers Market grows into a place for people to connect.

“Whether you’re discovering a new local vendor, stopping by for fresh produce or enjoying one of our special event days, there’s something here for everyone,” she said.

Mary Anne Demo agreed.

“It’s a space for people to not only shop for fresh produce and unique goods, but also connect with their neighbors and learn about what makes our local economy thrive. This year, we’re excited for our partnership with the Humane Society of Macomb, who will be bringing adoptable pets each month, and we’re thrilled to host the Children’s Entrepreneur Market in July, where young minds can showcase their creativity and entrepreneurial spirit. Every visit to the market helps support our local vendors and enriches the entire Shelby Township community,” she said.

She said they would really like to encourage new vendors to register so they can fill out a vendor application to start the process.

“We are going to cap the market at no more than 100 vendors this year. That way the vendors can have their car next to their booth, which is a huge help for them,” she said.

She said they have a special preregistration option where vendors can sign up via text message and pay via credit card on Fridays so they don’t have to wait in line for vendor assignments early Saturday mornings.

“Some local businesses are getting in on the fun this year — Just Love Coffee and Militello’s Bakery have signed up for the full season,” she said.

The Packard Proving Grounds Historic Site is located at 49965 Van Dyke Ave. in Shelby Township. For more information or to apply as a vendor, visit packardproving grounds.org/farmersmarket or contact Mary Anne Demo at (586) 739-4800.