Service group ‘Links’ up to continue its mission

Greater Southeast Chapter (MI) of The Links Incorporated President Candace Cooper reads “Luke Goes to Bat” by Rachel Isadora March 10 at Lincoln Elementary School in Warren. Members of the Greater Southeast Chapter volunteer their time to various causes.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Maria Allard | C&G Newspapers | Published March 20, 2026

Greater Southeast Chapter (MI) of The Links Incorporated member LaNetta Thomas said it was “a pleasure” reading to the fourth grade students at Lincoln Elementary School in Warren. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

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MACOMB COUNTY — About 3 1/2 years ago, a group of women came together with a desire to volunteer in the community in different ways.

They were known as Friends on a Mission, and they brought their skills and talents to projects that included helping schoolchildren and philanthropy.

The group, with 39 members who live or work in Macomb County, reached a milestone recently when they were chartered as the Greater Southeast Chapter (MI) of The Links, Incorporated. A ceremony to officially become a charter was held March 7 at the Royal Park Hotel in Rochester.

The Links, Incorporated is an international organization dedicated to friendship, service, and strengthening communities through impactful programming and leadership. The establishment of the Greater Southeast Chapter represents the natural evolution of Friends on a Mission.

According to The Links, Incorporated website at linksinc.org, the organization was founded in 1946 by Philadelphia residents Margaret Rosell Hawkins and Sarah Strickland Scott. The two women envisioned an organization that would respond to the needs and aspirations of Black women focusing civic responsibilities, education and culture.

“We are now an official charter, and we will continue to do service projects to impact the community,” said member Glynis Dale, a social worker at Lincoln High School in Warren. “I know most of the women. We’ve grown together. Friendship is our foundation. We’ve been connecting with service for a long time.”

There are attorneys, sales professionals, nurses, doctors, teachers and engineers among the group.

“We wanted to grow. It was a wonderful opportunity for us. We’re the first chapter in Macomb County. That is such a great accomplishment,” Greater Southeast Chapter President Candace Cooper said. “I think that we all bring different talents and experiences to the table. Everyone has an opportunity to do what we are passionate about.”

The group follows Roberts Rules of Order when decision-making.

In March 2025, for instance, the group spent a Saturday at Lincoln High School for “A Day of Service.” They recruited a number of students who painted murals in the cafeteria, worked in the Abe’s Corner resale shop at the school, updated the upstairs relaxation room and more.

“It’s really about friendship and service. We recognized there was a need,” Cooper said. “We had an organizer, Lori Singleton. She brought us together. Friends reached out to friends and pulled them in.”

Singleton is the principal at Henry Ford II High School in the Utica Community Schools district. For the past two years, group members have volunteered their time at the high school’s Athletic Wellness Fair.

The group also has participated in the Covenant Missionary Temple Church’s Truck & Treat night in Roseville, provided service to Friends of Foster Kids, donated to Operation Christmas Child’s shoebox outreach, volunteered with Face Addiction Now and more.

“We have a mantra of ‘no friend left behind,’” member LaNetta Thomas said. “We each have a goal. All of us are trying to do our part.”

In recognition of March Is Reading Month, chapter members read to students the week of March 9 at Lincoln Elementary School in Warren. On March 10, Cooper and Thomas read several books to fourth grade students and donated books, including “Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing” by Judy Blume.

“Luke Goes to Bat” by Rachel Isadora was one of the stories Cooper read in the media center. The book is about a young boy named Luke who wants to join his older brother and his friends in their stickball game, but they think he’s too small.

In “Luke Goes to Bat,” set in the summer of 1951, the boys live near Ebbets Field, where Jackie Robinson plays for the Brooklyn Dodgers. Luke does get a chance to substitute on the team, but he strikes out twice.

“He was sure they would never let him play again,” Cooper read.

And his grandmother in the story had some sound advice.

“Not everyone plays like Jackie Robinson all the time,” grandma said. “Not even Jackie Robinson.”

In a fourth-grade classroom, Thomas talked about her family’s love for reading. Thomas is a fan of historical fiction.

“Take time and read. Make sure you are reading as much as you can,” Thomas told the students. “Find books you like. Find a quiet spot. Reading books takes you to other places.”