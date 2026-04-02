‘Run for the Health of It’ returns to nature center

Runners reach the finish line at the Red Oaks Nature Center in these photos from the “Run for the Health of It” 5K Run/Walk in 2024. This year’s event will be April 25.

File photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Andy Kozlowski | Madison-Park News | Published April 2, 2026

MADISON HEIGHTS — As winter loosens its icy grip, it’s time to start warming up for a springtime tradition in Madison Heights: the ‘Run for the Health of It’ 5K Run/Walk.

“I participate regularly in the 5K,” said Madison Heights City Councilmember Quinn Wright. “It’s a fantastic opportunity to welcome the spring season into our city, getting out and experiencing the great outdoor spaces we have.”

This year’s event will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday, April 25, once again at the Red Oaks Nature Center, located at 30300 Hales St. Check-in starts at 7:15 a.m., with parking available across 13 Mile Road at Red Oaks Waterpark.

Participants are free to run or walk the route, which starts and ends at the nature center at scenic Suarez Friendship Woods. Along the way, they will tour other areas of the city.

Runners and walkers can register in advance at madison-heights.org by scrolling down to the calendar and selecting the event. The cost of admission is $35 prior to April 22, with entry the day of the event costing $40. Checks should be made payable to “City of Madison Heights.”

The proceeds help support the Madison Heights Recreation Department, which organizes community events, youth programs, family activities and more throughout the year.

Individuals and businesses can also support the event as a sponsor. This year’s main sponsor is Rickey Busler with RE/MAX First, but other sponsorship opportunities are available by calling the Recreation Department at (248) 589-2294. Volunteers are also needed to help with everything from check-in and handing out water to cheering on participants. Those interested can call the same number.

The big race

Organizers have adjusted the route this year since the original Active Adult Center is no longer on John R Road, having been replaced by the new one at Civic Center on 13 Mile Road.

From the parking lot of the Red Oaks Nature Center, participants will proceed to 13 Mile Road and head east towards the golf course, where they will continue to the foot bridge that takes them into the neighborhood. They then turn left onto Westmore Drive, right onto Yorkshire Drive, and then right again onto Tanglewood Drive, following it across Sheffield Drive to the cut through at Lamphere Center, taking Tawas Avenue down to Robert Avenue.

After turning left onto Robert, the route continues left onto Milton Avenue before making a quick right onto Cynthia Avenue. At Rose Avenue, participants take a left and follow the road into the Simonds Elementary School parking lot. Then they turn left and proceed to the nature center’s entrance, heading left onto the Forest Trail and staying right onto the Sensory Trail.

The route then heads right through the parking lot, left onto Habitat Trail, and left again at the fork, returning to the parking lot where participants turn right to reach the finish line.

A modern tradition

Madison Heights started “Run for the Health of It” in April 2008. The recession around that time strained the city’s budget and put the nature center at risk of closing. But thanks to the efforts of the late Oakland County Commissioner Gary McGillivray, a deal was brokered where the county would lease the park from Madison Heights and manage the nature center.

Officials today are grateful for the arrangement.

“The nature center is very important for our community,” said Madison Heights Mayor Corey Haines. “It gives us a small piece of nature, right here in our backyard. It’s home to deer, owls, squirrels and other wildlife. It has trails to walk, with storyboards for the children. It’s just wonderful we’ve been able to collaborate with Oakland County Parks to maintain and improve it, keeping this gem in our city for years to come.”

Wright agreed.

“The serenity of the space is fantastic — a great escape for all who take advantage of it. You can unplug from all the noise in life,” Wright said. “The thing I love most is its proximity to the neighborhoods; you could walk to it and from it, and it’s free of cost. Personally, I look forward to running through it again. It’s a way to reconnect with the environment, and all the beauty it brings to our city.”