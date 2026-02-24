Royal Oak Historical Society recognizing 100-year-old homes

By: Taylor Christensen | Royal Oak Review | Published February 24, 2026

ROYAL OAK — If you are a Royal Oak resident and live in a 100-year-old home, it’s possible to recognize the history of the walls you live in.

The Royal Oak Historical Society is offering centennial home certificates to designate homes in Royal Oak as an official centennial home.

“People are proud of their homes and appreciate the centennial recognition,” said Johanna Schurrer, curator of the Royal Oak Historical Society. “It recognizes the 100-year legacy of contributing to the history, character and quality of the city of Royal Oak.”

Last year was the first year the Royal Oak Historical Society offered this centennial recognition program. Schurrer said that more than 250 people requested a centennial certificate.

“According to the city of Royal Oak, 548 houses were built in 1925 and another 312 houses were built in 1926,” she said.

Schurrer said that residents who may have not picked up their certificate last year can stop in and still pick them up at the museum during its open hours from 1 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

“Homeowners are also able to purchase a forged metal plaque designating their home’s centennial status with the Royal Oak Historical Society seal at the museum,” Schurrer said. “The plaques are $180 and proceeds support the society’s preservation efforts and the Historical Society’s museum.”

If you are wondering if your home is a centennial home, the city of Royal Oak has a list of when houses were built.

“Homeowners may research the history of their homes using the brochures, ‘Uncover the Story of Your Royal Oak Home,’ prepared by the Historic District Study Committee, and ‘Researching the History of Your Home,’ prepared by the Royal Oak Historical Museum,” she said.

Both of these research options are available at the Royal Oak Historical Society Museum.

If you would like a certificate, email a request to curatorrohs@gmail.com by March 8. Certificates ordered by the deadline will be able to be picked up at the Royal Oak Historical Museum at the grand opening of the “Where They Lie: Stories that Royal Oak Cemeteries Tell” exhibit from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 22, and thereafter.

There is no charge for the certificates. Admission to the museum is free and donations are always welcome.