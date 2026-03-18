Roseville Public Library to reopen April 1

By: Maria Allard | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published March 18, 2026

After nearly one year of renovations, the Roseville Public Library will reopen at 9 a.m. April 1. This photo depicts the library prior to the renovations. The updated look will include new study rooms and public meeting rooms; more space for children and teenagers; a “Creation Station” for craft programs; and more. The library is located in the Roseville City Center Complex at 29777 Gratiot Ave. File photo by Patricia O'Blenes

ROSEVILLE — For the past year, the Roseville Public Library has undergone renovations, which are nearly complete.

As crews finish up the final stages of construction, the library’s staff is ready to welcome back its patrons. So, “book” April 1 on your calendar because the library will reopen to the public at 9 a.m.

The new Roseville Public Library was designed to meet the needs and expectations of contemporary library users. Employees administered surveys in recent years to receive feedback from the public regarding what they would like to see in their local library.

Some of the new features include improved lighting and furniture; more space for children and teenagers; a “Creation Station” for craft programs; new study rooms and public meeting rooms; and patrons also will notice technological upgrades, including brand-new computers and charging stations for laptops and mobile devices.

Guests also will want to check out the new cafe area with seating and vending machines. Library staff plan to reveal a few surprises when they reopen.

According to community relations and marketing librarian Jason Novetsky, the library will be reopening one month before its 90-year anniversary. The Erin Township Library opened on May 1, 1936, in a single room of the former Roseville Municipal Building at 27700 Gratiot Ave., which is the current location of Live Rite Recovery Resource Center.

The renovations were part of the city’s $20 million bond that passed in November 2023. The 30-year bond will fund a number of improvements, including at the fire stations, library, court facilities and Department of Public Services building.

The library is located in the City Center Complex at 29777 Gratiot Ave. For more information, call (586) 445-5407, visit rosevillelibrary.org or email rsvlibraryservice@roseville-mi.gov.



