Roseville man’s case heading to circuit court after shooting at dispensary

By: Brian Wells | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published July 6, 2025

Rivard

ROSEVILLE — A Roseville man has been bound over to circuit court on charges related to an argument at a cannabis business that ended with a man being shot.

On Friday, May 23, Abel Rivard, 56, allegedly instigated an argument with a Clinton Township man in the parking lot of King of Budz Cannabis in Roseville. According to a press release from the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, both men went into the dispensary — the argument continued — and when they returned to the parking lot, Rivard pulled a gun from his waistband, which caused the Clinton Township man to retreat toward his vehicle, and Rivard allegedly shot the Clinton Township man at that time.

The Clinton Township man survived, according to the press release.

Following a preliminary exam held July 2 in 39th District Court, Rivard was bound over to Macomb County Circuit Court on one count of assault with intent to murder, a life felony; two counts of felony firearm, a two-year felony; and assault with a dangerous weapon, a four-year felony.

Rivard is being held in the Macomb County Jail on a $1 million cash bond.

“Allegations that someone was shot while retreating from an argument are deeply disturbing, and we will not tolerate that kind of violence in Macomb County,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a statement.

Rivard is scheduled to be arraigned by Circuit Court Judge James Maceroni at 9 a.m. July 22. His attorney, Nijad Georges Mehanna, could not be reached immediately for comment.