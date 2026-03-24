Roseville Fire Department begins using Cyanokits

The Roseville Fire Department has purchased two Cyanokits, which provide lifesaving medicine to victims who might have ingested cyanide during a fire. Roseville Fire Capt. Joel Britt said all the members of the department have been trained to use the medicine, which is administered before a patient is brought to the hospital or while en route.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Maria Allard | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published March 24, 2026

ROSEVILLE — The Roseville Fire Department has purchased two Cyanokits to be used at fire scenes for residents who might have ingested cyanide due to smoke inhalation.

This is the first time the department has had Cyanokits, which have been proven to save people’s lives. The department was able to purchase two kits, and all the Roseville firefighters/medics were trained to use the medicine.

“During training it was very well received,” said Roseville Capt. Joel Britt, who was a leader in bringing the Cyanokits to the county. “I think they’re excited to have the ability to use the medication. This is a huge increase in something we have for the ability to save someone’s life.”

While lifesaving Cyanokits have been used in hospitals, Britt said, “It’s very new to come out to the EMS world.” Several other agencies are using them, including Shelby Township, Warren, Clinton Township and Medstar. A Cyanokit is used to treat known or suspected cyanide poisoning that can occur during a fire. The medicine is administered on the scene before a patient is brought to the hospital.

“Fires produce carbon monoxide and hydrogen cyanide,” Britt said. “The amount produced will depend on the size of the fire and the amount of items burning.”

Electronic devices, synthetics, upholstery, wood furniture and textiles such as carpet and window coverings release cyanide when burning. The carbon monoxide and hydrogen cyanide are known as the “toxic twins” and cause a multitude of symptoms and sometimes death.

“Carbon monoxide sticks to our red blood cells as does the oxygen we breathe,” Britt said. “The carbon monoxide sticks in much larger quantities, effectively blocking oxygen from sticking to the red blood cells.”

The lack of oxygen can cause heart attacks, strokes, seizures and other issues. The high levels of cyanide can cause problems with blood pressure and abnormal heart rhythms. The Cyanokits work by sticking to the cyanide and chemically changing it into a form of B12 that the body can process through the kidneys and liver. It is removed from the body when urinating.

“(The medicine) is a dry powder in a glass bottle that gets reconstituted with saline water and then it’s given as a liquid,” Britt said. “The kit comes with a piece that allows us to take an IV solution bag. We use this to attach to the IV bag.”

The IV is then attached to the victim. Doses are given based on the weight of the patient.

“There is much administered in a liquid volume of the medication,” Britt said. “One kit is meant for one adult, but when it comes to children we can give multiple doses out of one bottle.”

If the kit is used, there will be more than one medic administering the medicine, including one person mixing the medication and the second preparing the IV either before or when transporting the patient to a hospital. The medicine will only be used on individuals with suspected cyanide poisoning, and medics must follow “very strict criteria” if using the Cyanokits.

“These are for extremely critical patients we are pulling out of house fires,” Britt said. “It takes 15 minutes to give the medication, and then it immediately starts working and the effects are seen within 24 hours.”

Along with the Cyanokit, the firefighters will administer CPR and other medical care to the patient. The kits also are for firefighters, if needed.

“These can be used on a firefighter that gets trapped in a house fire or a building fire,” Britt said.

At the Jan. 27 Roseville City Council meeting, Fire Chief Keith Jacobs updated the council on the Cyanokits. He said the antidote was first used in Shelby Township in October 2025.

“The fire victim was able to make a full recovery after receiving this medication from the Shelby Fire Department while at the fire scene,” Jacobs said. “I know of at least five times in my career when I feel these kits would have changed the outcome for the fire victims I assisted in rescuing.”

Each Cyanokit costs $1,100, plus another one-time purchase of $300 for the boxes that safely hold the medication. More Cyanokits will be purchased as they expire or are used.

BTG, now part of SERB Specialty Pharmaceuticals, manufactures the Cyanokit.