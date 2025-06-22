Roseville Community Schools in process of developing 2026 bond

By: Maria Allard | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published June 22, 2025

On June 13, Roseville Community Schools issued a press release to announce that Rebecca Miglio is the new principal of Green Elementary School beginning in the 2025-2026 school year. Photo provided by Joe Genest

Green Elementary School Principal Donna Ambrose, right, has retired from Roseville Community Schools. Here she is photographed with district Superintendent Mark Blaszkowski, Kindness Club International founder Melinda Forward and students. Photo provided by Joe Genest

ROSEVILLE — For the past several months, Roseville Community Schools officials have met with local construction and architectural companies to evaluate school buildings and see where improvements could be made.

With their findings, officials are planning to put together a no-tax-rate-increase bond proposal for the May 2026 ballot. The bond initiative is intended to improve facilities, modernize the learning environment and align school buildings with current and future student needs.

“Our goal is to create safer, more efficient and updated spaces for our students and staff,” RCS Superintendent Mark Blaszkowski said. “We are working carefully to balance educational needs, facility conditions and community priorities, and we look forward to hearing from residents as we shape this proposal together.”

The bond initiative is designed to reduce operational costs in a number of ways. That could include consolidating school buildings; creating an early childhood learning facility; upgrading mechanical, electrical, paving, lighting and building infrastructure; enhancing safety and security systems across district facilities; improving classroom technology and instructional equipment; and replacing aging school buses.

District officials are in talks to hold focus groups and provide a community survey in the upcoming months to gather feedback from the public.

Final bond plans with community input will be presented to the Board of Education later this year. As the bond planning process continues, more information will be shared with the community. Residents with questions are invited to contact the Superintendent’s Office at (586) 445-5505.

New principal named at Green Elementary School

When Green Elementary School students return in the fall, they will have a new principal at the helm. On June 13, the district issued a press release to announce Rebecca Miglio as principal of Green Elementary beginning in the 2025-2026 school year.

For more than 30 years, Miglio has touched the lives of her students in the classroom, most recently at Green. Miglio, who has taught at every level of K-6, is known for her leadership skills, hard work, innovation and being a pioneer of technology, according to the district. Along with being a classroom teacher, Miglio became one of the district’s instructional coaches six years ago.

Miglio holds a bachelor of science in education from Wayne State University and a master’s in administration from Saginaw Valley State University with an elementary and secondary administrator certificate.

Miglio is taking over from Donna Ambrose, who retired from the district after more than 30 years in education.

Ambrose’s career began teaching band at Green, formerly known as Huron Park, and Roseville High School. She sometimes put down her baton to coach junior varsity softball.

In 1999, the educator moved to teaching elementary band full time. Students at a number of schools made music under her direction, including Lincoln, Kaiser, Alumni and Steenland.

Ambrose made another change in 2011 when she became the band and choir teacher at Eastland Middle School and Roseville Middle School. Ambrose also used her skills to sponsor the National Junior Honor Society and serve as teacher-in-charge.

Others noticed her dedication in 2013-2014 when she was named Roseville Community Schools Outstanding Middle School Teacher of the Year. In the fall of 2014, Ambrose left the classroom to become an administrator, serving as assistant principal at RMS. Six years ago, she took on the role of Green principal.

“I have fond memories of all the students I have had the privilege of working with and will never forget them,” Ambrose stated in the press release. “I also have made lifelong friends. Roseville is truly a family.”