Roseville artist continues fight against Sheetz after setback

Last month, a Macomb County Circuit Court judge ruled against a Roseville artist who sought to block plans to turn the vacant site of the Catholic Community of Sacred Heart Church on Gratiot Avenue into a Sheetz gas station, restaurant and convenience store.

File photo by Nick Powers

By: Nick Powers | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published June 23, 2025

ROSEVILLE — A local artist’s claim of appeal to block a future gas station and convenience store has been dismissed. Judge Joseph Toia made the ruling in Macomb County Circuit Court May 23, though the artist is not giving up.

Gonzo!! Art Studio owner Edward Stross had filed a claim of appeal with attorney Cindy Rhodes Victor on March 4 to block a future Sheetz location. The Pennsylvania-based chain is set to replace Apple Annie’s Kitchen & Bakery and the Catholic Community of Sacred Heart church on Gratiot Avenue between Martin and Utica roads.

Roseville City Attorney Tomlinson previously said that a claim of appeal is made following the decision by a tribunal or commission. If someone is upset with the decision, they can file an appeal. The Roseville Planning Commission approved the future Sheetz’s site plan at its Feb. 3 meeting. Stross’ claim of appeal took issue with how the commission arrived at approving the project. Stross said he would take the case to the Michigan Court of Appeals.

“You don’t really get justice until you get outside of Macomb County into the appellate court,” Stross said in a June 3 interview.

Roseville City Attorney Tim Tomlinson said the city was happy about the decision, and that Toia’s ruling was “comprehensive.”

“We’re pretty confident, even on appeal, that the opinion will be upheld,” Tomlinson said.

Gonzo!! Art Studio was the hub of a rally against Sheetz on April 19. On the other side of Gratiot, a smaller gathering welcomed Sheetz to the neighborhood. At the protest against Sheetz, Peacemakers International Pastor Steve Upshur expressed interest in acquiring the property.

More interest in preserving the church

In a June 6 interview, retired attorney John Schalter expressed interest in the property. He has a long history with the church. Schalter and his five siblings all passed through Sacred Heart’s church and school. From Sunday Mass to weddings to communions, the church was a central part of life for the Roseville family. He said the name of the church was fitting for many since it “has touched their heart.”

He hopes to make the former Sacred Heart into something that once again serves the community.

“It could be at the center of this community, the lifeblood of this community to feed the kids who need information, knowledge, life skills and things like that,” Schalter said. “To do all of these kinds of nonprofit things that this space would allow.”

He also feels its attraction goes beyond nostalgia.

“I think there’s an intangible, nonmonetary value to this that I know all the preservation agencies understand,” Schalter said. “But it’s more than that. It’s a spiritual place.”

Schalter said he understands the challenges that might be ahead with transforming a building that’s been vacant since Jan. 23, 2017. Though, he said, the outside of the building looks “beautiful.”

“It’s going to involve some real inspection by the experts,” he said.

He also recognizes the strain the abandoned building has been on its owners. He said he didn’t get involved sooner because he had a full caseload as an attorney.

“Being retired now, I have a little more time,” Schalter said.

St. Pio of Pietrelcina Catholic Church, which owned the Sacred Heart property, stated in a lengthy Facebook post that Sheetz had the best offer for the purchase. The statement details how the church had owned the property for the last nine years, paying out $40,000 annually in property taxes to Roseville. It also stated that there was a cost for paying to safeguard the church from vandals.

While Schalter said his plan for the church is separate from Peacemakers International’s, he said he’d be willing to work with the church on saving the building.

“Over the years I’ve realized it’s not the how, but the who,” Schalter said. “What are the players we need to put on the field to win the game, which is part of the process.”

The next step for Schalter is getting different parties in a room for a face-to-face meeting to talk about the potential of this going forward.

“It’s going to be a lot of work but, if it serves the community the way that I think it can, it will be time well spent,” he said.

While he has ideas for the church, Schalter said he is trying to keep the process open-ended. He’s hoping to gather community input and collaboration in the process. Those interested can reach him at (248) 568-7021.