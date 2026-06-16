Rochester’s Griffey Cottage earns state historical marker

Griffey Cottage is located at 529 Madison Ave. in Rochester. Griffey Cottage’s Michigan Historical Marker shares the history of Clinton Griffey, who built the house for his son in 1903.

Photo by Erin Sanchez

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published June 16, 2026

Homeowners Hayden McNeil and Julia Johnson stand in front of the Michigan Historical Marker that was dedicated at their historical home, Griffey Cottage, June 7. Photo by Erin Sanchez

Griffey Cottage’s Michigan Historical Marker shares the history of Clinton Griffey, who built the house for his son in 1903. Photo by Erin Sanchez

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ROCHESTER — A home in the city of Rochester has recently been recognized by the state for its historical significance.

A Michigan Historical Marker honoring Clinton George Griffey was dedicated June 7 at Griffey Cottage, 529 Madison Ave. The house, which was also designated a Michigan Heritage Home by the Historical Society of Michigan, is the second home in the city to receive a historical marker from the state.

Constructed in 1903, Griffey Cottage was built by former Michigan legislator and newspaper publisher Clinton George Griffey as a residence for his son, Charles Hunt Griffey.

Clinton Griffey, who published the Negaunee Iron Herald newspaper in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and served in both the Michigan House of Representatives and Senate, relocated to Rochester for his retirement after coming to the city to visit his son.

“I love that he came down to visit his son, he looked around and he liked what he saw,” said Pat McKay, manager of the Rochester Hills Museum at Van Hoosen Farm. “That’s the reason why we are all here.”

Current Griffey Cottage owner Julia Johnson, who bought the home in 2022 with her husband, Hayden McNeil, shared a bit of the cottage’s history during the June 7 dedication.

“In 1903, Griffey paid a visit to his son, who was living in Rochester and was employed by the Detroit Sugar Company mill. He fell in love with Rochester and sold his newspaper in the U.P. to relocate here. He built Griffey Cottage right here on Madison Avenue in 1903 for his son, as well as two other homes on North Pine Street in 1904, before erecting his own brick residence (at 444 W. University), as you can still see standing today with the sugarbeat mill bricks,” Johnson shared with those in attendance.

Deborah Larsen, research chair for the Rochester Avon Historical Society, said Charles Griffey and his wife lived in Griffey Cottage until sometime after 1910, when they relocated to Windsor, Ontario, where Charles was employed at the Hiram Walker distillery. Larsen’s research shows Clinton Griffey maintained ownership of the home and rented it until 1920, when he sold it to Rochester hardware merchant John F. Fink, who lived in the home with his wife until their respective deaths in 1938 and 1941. The house then became the residence of Rev. Carlton Russell Hawley and family.

Although the house has changed hands several times in recent decades, Larsen said it remains substantially unchanged from its early appearance; retains its original materials, ornamentation and feel; and is an excellent example of early 20th century architecture.

“These types of houses are being ripped down all over Rochester, but this one is being recognized for what it is, and I think that’s just wonderful,” Larsen said.

McNeil and Johnson purchased the house, their first home, in the summer of 2022 while living in Kentucky.

“Something that was really special to us was when we were purchasing this home in 2022, it was kind of a fluke,” Johnson said. “We weren’t planning on moving here. We didn’t look at any other houses. It was probably the most irresponsible thing to do as a first-time home buyer, and we bought it sight-unseen. We did a FaceTime with my cousin, who was our Realtor, and we just found it online and said, ‘this is (near) the park. Let’s just put in an offer. You never know what will happen.’”

The couple wrote a letter to the sellers sharing their “love for historic homes, the squeaky floorboards and the preservation of history.” And although it was the lowest offer, it was accepted, moving Johnson and her husband back to her beloved hometown.

“We think it was because of Griffey and some divine inspiration that we were able to inherit this home,” Johnson said, adding that the couple has since welcomed their first child at Griffey Cottage.

“All the other offers were looking to demo it,” added McNeil.

Over the years, the couple has worked diligently to restore the home, including refinishing the historical wood floors and trim on the first and second levels, adding new plumbing, and updating the bathrooms.

“It’s been a love and it’s also been challenging, of course — to be honest about restoring historic homes — but honestly, it’s become this welcome gathering place where we can share stories and create memories and leave it a little bit better than we got it,” Johnson said.

Historic preservation, Rochester City Manager Nik Banda said, plays an important role in honoring the people, places and stories that helped shape Rochester, and Griffey Cottage is a great reflection of Rochester’s rich local history and heritage.

“The recognition of Griffey Cottage highlights the community’s ongoing commitment to preserving its historic character,” he said in a statement.

Leslie Pielack, who serves on the Michigan Historical Commission, said a Michigan historical marker is a curated label for a special kind of exhibit — “one that’s a physical place, and one that’s recognized and trusted by out-of-town tourists, as well as local visitors who may see one of these markers.”

The marker at Griffey Cottage will join another 1,800 or so throughout Michigan that share historical facts and tell a story.

“It recognizes a place, in this case a house, that is an important part of the heritage of this community, but it also connects us to people, the people who helped build the Rochester community in the past, and the people who are here in the present,” she said. “This place meant a great deal to Clinton Griffey and his family, just as it still does to the people who make Rochester their home. With this marker, together we strengthen that connection, both now and into the future. The marker will help us remember not only what we want to know, but what we need to know.”

Griffey Cottage is located at 529 Madison Ave. in Rochester.