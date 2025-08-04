Road rage incident in Utica leads to assault charges

By: Sarah Wright | Shelby-Utica News | Published August 4, 2025

Michael Dedaj

UTICA — Michael Dedaj, a 28-year-old Sterling Heights man, was arrested on July 29 after an argument at the Puff Cannabis Co. in Utica escalated into a road rage incident, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office.

The argument reportedly started between Dedaj, who was driving a red Dodge Charger, and another driver and his passenger in a white van. While on a side street, the argument escalated when Dedaj allegedly used his Charger to crash into the van twice. The Prosecutor’s Office said that the van’s driver, a concealed pistol license holder, fired his weapon in response multiple times, grazing Dedaj.

By the time the incident ended with Utica Police Department officers apprehending Dedaj, the situation had relatively calmed down, police said. The legal culpability of the van’s driver was also considered during this situation.

“That was presented up to the prosecutor. . . . They determined it was self-defense,” Utica Chief of Police Matthew R. Kaluzny said.

On Wednesday, July 30, Dedaj was arraigned in the 41A District Court in Shelby Township before Magistrate Jim VerPloeg on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon. This is a four-year felony and the maximum charge available under the law based upon the evidence presented to date, the Prosecutor’s Office said..

VerPloeg set a $30,000 cash or surety 10% bond. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney John Paul Hunt had requested a $50,000 cash or surety bond. Dedaj posted $3,000 for the bond and must wear a steel cuff tether, have no contact with the van driver or his family, cannot go within 2 miles of the van driver’s residence, and cannot have any drugs, alcohol or weapons.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. Aug. 11, and a preliminary exam is scheduled for 9 a.m. Aug. 18, both before Judge Stephen S. Sierawski at the court in Shelby Township.

Dedaj’s attorney, Jason Michael Malkiewicz, was contacted for comment but had not responded by press time.

“Violent and reckless behavior on our roads puts everyone at risk. My office remains committed to holding accountable those who choose to escalate arguments into criminal acts,” Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in a press release.

For more information, visit cityofutica.org/departments/utica_police/index.php.