Regina welcomes new president, vice president

By: Maria Allard | C&G Newspapers | Published August 3, 2025

LEFT: Anna Bulszewicz. RIGHT: Emily Radatz.

WARREN — Regina High School has come full circle.

Last month, the Regina High School board of directors — together with the Sisters of St. Joseph of the Third Order of St. Francis — announced the appointments of Anna Bulszewicz as president and Emily Radatz as vice president of advancement.

The announcement was made after an extensive search that began in February with the guidance of consultants and alumnae through Daudlin Search, an executive search firm based in Grosse Pointe Woods.

As they step into their new roles, Bulszewicz and Radatz are going back to the beginning. Both are graduates of the all-girls Catholic high school; Bulszewicz graduated in 2003 and Radatz in 2001. They attended Regina when it was located in Harper Woods. The school moved to its current Warren location in the mid-2000s.

According to Regina Board of Directors Chair Ricci Ososkie, the combined talents of Bulszewicz and Radatz, along with their deep commitment to Catholic education, make them an extraordinary fit for the school. The two new school leaders will join a fellow alumna, Principal Ann Diamond, who graduated from Regina High School in 1994.

“As a fellow Saddlelite, it brings me great joy to welcome Anna and Emily back to Regina in these vital roles,” Diamond said in a prepared statement. “Their passion, experience, and love for this school are undeniable. Together, we form a leadership team grounded in shared values, deep roots, and a commitment to advancing Regina’s mission in bold and meaningful ways. The future of Regina is bright — and I couldn’t be more excited to lead alongside two remarkable alumnae.”

As president, Bulszewicz will guide Regina’s external engagement, mission alignment, and strategic direction. Bulszewicz is a former award-winning broadcast journalist and executive producer. She currently serves as a lecturer and broadcast journalism program director at St. Bonaventure University in Allegany, New York. She will continue in that role until her new position as Regina president begins Jan. 1, 2026. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication and a master’s degree in integrated marketing communication from St. Bonaventure.

Diamond was named interim president and will remain in the position with support from the board of directors until January.

At press time, Radatz was to begin Aug. 1. As vice president of advancement, she will lead fundraising, donor relations and institutional advancement. She brings over a decade of experience in Catholic development and alumni engagement, most recently with the Archdiocese of Detroit and Sacred Heart Major Seminary. She holds a bachelor’s in business administration and English from Madonna University and previously served as the associate director of advancement at Regina.