Police searching for woman who abandoned kittens

By: Andy Kozlowski | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published June 6, 2025

EASTPOINTE — Authorities are asking the public for help identifying a woman who abandoned a litter of kittens at a local motel.

The incident occurred May 28, when police received a call from a woman at 10:35 a.m. reporting that a litter of kittens had been abandoned that morning at the Eastland Motel on Gratiot Avenue north of Eight Mile Road. The kittens were left in a carrier.

Surveillance footage released by the motel and reviewed by police showed a female suspect whom authorities are asking for help identifying. Stills from the footage were posted to the Facebook page for Eastpointe Animal Control.

“We are also still looking for the mother cat, as she was not with the kittens,” said Ashley Sanchez, the animal control officer for Eastpointe.

The kittens are currently in the care of A ReJoyceful Animal Rescue, in Clinton Township, and will be available for adoption in the coming weeks.

The kittens were only a few days old when discovered.

Anyone with more information is asked to call (586) 445-5100, Ext. 1035.