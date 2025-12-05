Teen charged as adult following Roseville carjacking

By: Brian Wells | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published December 5, 2025

ROSEVILLE — A 16-year-old is charged as an adult with carjacking and other offenses for an incident that occurred in Roseville.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. Nov. 24, Jeremiah Collins allegedly stole a woman’s 2016 Jeep Patriot in the parking lot of a Roseville Applebee’s, according to a press release from the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office.

A press release from the Roseville Police Department states that an investigation revealed that three subjects approached two women, and at least one of the subjects brandished an edged weapon and demanded the keys from one of the women, 67.

Officers spotted the Jeep Patriot on northbound Gratiot Avenue, but the driver fled when they attempted to stop it. Officers pursued it until it crashed near Sam’s Club.

“The vehicle fled for a short distance and crashed into an uninvolved citizen that was not injured,” the press release states.

Collins fled on foot but was quickly apprehended, the release states.

According to the press release, the other two occupants fled on foot but were apprehended.

“As the area was being swarmed by Roseville uniformed and plainclothes police officers one of the two was apprehended after a foot pursuit with our officers,” the release states. “The lone remaining subject fled inside the Sam’s Club, which was quickly surrounded.”

While the business was being surrounded, officers entered and searched it and located the subject in the male restroom, where he was taken into custody without further incident, the release states.

Collins was arraigned Dec. 1 in front of visiting Judge Denis LeDuc in the 39th District Court in Roseville. Collins is charged with carjacking, a felony punishable by life or any term of years in prison; third-degree fleeing from a police officer, a five-year felony; two counts of malicious destruction of personal property — $1,000 but less than $20,000, a five-year felony; assault with a dangerous weapon, a four-year felony; assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer, a two-year felony; and operating without a license and failing to stop after a collision, both 90-day misdemeanors.

LeDuc set bond at $250,000 cash or surety.

The other two subjects, ages 14 and 16, who were detained following the incident, were released pending further investigation, a press release from the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office states.

Collins is scheduled for a probable cause conference at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 10 and a preliminary exam at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 17, both in front of 39th District Court Judge Joseph Boedeker.

In a prepared statement, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said it’s never an easy decision to charge a juvenile as an adult.

“It is a decision we approach with the utmost seriousness and careful consideration,” he said. “While our priority is always rehabilitation and the best interest of young people, there are circumstances when it is necessary to hold them accountable as adults.”

Collins’ attorney, Catherine O’Meara, declined to comment.