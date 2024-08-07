Patton edges Keys in primary for Clinton Township treasurer

By: Nick Powers | Fraser-Clinton Chronicle | Published August 7, 2024

CLINTON TOWNSHIP — It was a late night for Clinton Township candidates in the Aug. 6 primary. The unofficial results from Macomb County Clerk’s office trickled in early the next morning.

Clinton Township voters were able to weigh in on contested primary races for township supervisor, treasurer and trustees. According to the clerk’s office, 21.44% of registered voters cast a ballot in the election.

“You’re on pins and needles, right?” Clinton Township Trustee candidate Shannon King said about waiting for the results. “You put in all the hard work, you know you did everything you could do. You still wonder, ‘Hey could I have done something more? How could I have connected more to the community and made a larger impact?’ When all those emotions come together at one time it gets to be a bit much.”

Tammy Patton, who is currently on the Clinton Township Board of Trustees, beat fellow Trustee Mike Keys in the Democratic primary for township treasurer. The win was narrow: Patton secured the win by 91 more votes, according to the unofficial results.

Patton called winning the primary exhilarating, but also humbling. She said that she’s grateful for the community’s support and trust in her campaign, as well as her supporters.

“I couldn’t have done it without them,” Patton said.

She said she feels a lot of “optimism and determination” about the general election.

“We still have a lot of work to be done,” Patton said. “I’m going to continue to be committed to our continued momentum and engage more with the community. I’m going to continue doing what I’ve been doing: Be there for people…I just want to achieve some great things and move forward.”

Patton will face Republican Mike Aiello, who ran unopposed in the primary, in the general election on Nov. 5.

Republican Bob Cannon, the township’s supervisor for the last 24 years, did not seek reelection this year. Republican Vicki Wolber and Treasurer Paul Gieleghem, a Democrat, will vie for the spot in November.

Wolber won in the primary against Republican Noah Cannon, who is of no relation to Bob Cannon.

“I’m very thankful for the support from the Clinton Township voters and the good they see in me that I can do in the township,” Wolber said following the win. “I’m looking forward to working hard with November’s election coming up.”

Prior to the election, Bob Cannon had voiced his doubts about Noah Cannon running. He echoed this following Wolber’s win, saying Noah was put up to running in the election.

Ultimately, the outgoing supervisor was happy with the result.

“I’m very happy she won,” Bob Cannon said. “I think she will make an excellent supervisor for the township. She’s a very good candidate with very good credentials.”

Gieleghem won the Democratic primary for township supervisor by defeating Ken Reiff. Gieleghem said he was “humbled and honored” by the support.

“I look forward to the next few months of communicating with this wider universe of township voters and sharing a vision of what kind of community I think we can be,” he said. “Even though it’s a race right now, if elected supervisor, I know it’s my job to bring people together to solve problems and move our community forward.”

Democrats Iona Means, King, Diane Zontini and incumbent Julie Matuzak secured their spots on the general election ballot for trustee.

Zontini, Matuzak and King all thanked the voters for choosing them. Means was not available for comment at press time.

“I’m excited about change coming to Clinton Township,” Matuzak said. “I’m honored that I was the top vote-getter among the trustee candidates. I’ve been working hard to work for the residents of Clinton Township, and I think it showed.”

“The hard work is now really going to kick in, but I’m ready for the challenge and willing to work hard to accomplish it,” Zontini said.

“The real work starts today,” King said. “I’m focused on being the change the township needs and together we can make a difference.”

They will run against Republicans Vito Strolis, Bruce Wade, Derek Wilczynski, and incumbent Dan Kress in November. The four GOP candidates ran in the primary unopposed.

In the Democratic primary for Macomb County Commissioner in District 7, Edlira Sako bested Frank Borsellino. The district covers portions of Clinton Township, Macomb Township and Shelby Township.

Sako is a teacher and has lived in Clinton Township for 12 years, according to her campaign profile submitted to C&G Newspapers. This is her first time being elected to political office. She will run against Republican incumbent James Perna, who ran unopposed in the primary, in the November general election.

“I’m happy, it’s obvious,” Sako said following the win. “I’m excited to share the vision for the county.”