Pantry seeks donations of unopened, unexpired food for the holidays

By: Andy Kozlowski | Madison-Park News | Published November 9, 2025

Shutterstock image

MADISON HEIGHTS — The Madison Heights Food Pantry provides food and other items to anyone in need, whether they live in Madison Heights or not. Officials say the economy and government shutdown are putting the squeeze on families, including working single parents trying to feed their kids. As such, more donations are needed.

This includes canned soups, canned tomatoes, canned pasta sauce, canned meats like chicken or tuna, boxed macaroni and cheese, boxed cereals, and even pet food, diapers and wipes, toiletry items such as shampoo and toothpaste, cleaning products such as bleach and dish soap, and feminine hygiene products such as tampons and maxi pads.

However, any food donated to the pantry must be new — it cannot be opened or expired.

“We will accept only items dated Dec. 1, 2025, and after,” said the pantry’s supervisor, Kathy Anderson. “Items without dates — or that are opened — will be thrown out.”

Officials at the pantry also encourage people to run food drives on the pantry’s behalf, whether in their neighborhood or at their school, church or workplace.

They say the most effective drive is one that focuses on a single type of item, such as a cereal drive, canned soup drive or boxed pasta drive, with regular serving sizes so that the pantry can help more people.

Kathy Trastevere, another volunteer at the pantry, said those in need run the gamut.

“Some of our recipients are elderly, living on a very small income. Some are families that have experienced job loss or are just struggling with raising many kids. We’ve seen an uptick in larger families the last couple months — families larger than six people that may be single-parent and may also be caring for an aging relative at home,” Trastevere said. “So it varies.”

For inquiries about needed items, or to donate, call or send a text message to Anderson at (248) 224-7217 or Trastevere at (248) 797-6389.

Where to go for help

As for distributions, they take place at Central Church, located at 1529 12 Mile Road in Madison Heights. The pantry operates out of borrowed space there.

The remaining dates for 2025 are Nov. 22, Dec. 6 and Dec. 20. The distributions run from 10:30 a.m. to noon twice each month. Cars start lining up two hours in advance, so officials recommend coming early.

Most recipients stay in their cars while volunteers load up their vehicles at the curb. Recipients are asked to fill out a brief form that includes the number of people in the home and their needs, which helps the pantry put the right items in each box. Others walk in for the items.

There is also a small box outside the church that is available 24/7 and restocked regularly with a variety of items for anyone to take as they need. However, the supply there is more limited due to the size of the box.

Trastevere said in addition to donations, the pantry can always use more volunteers.

“We could especially use a volunteer that would help with outreach and development — someone who could seek out donations from stores or food producers, making those phone calls from home or visiting potential donors,” Trastevere said.

At press time Nov. 5, state Rep. Mike McFall, D-Hazel Park, was arranging a donation drive at the pantry, noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 9, collecting cans of soup, boxes of macaroni and cheese, and boxes of cereal.

McFall said the government shutdown has created a crisis for the many families who depend on benefit payments through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

“This is one of those moments where it’s all hands-on deck,” McFall said. “We must help our neighbors. And the volunteers who run the Madison Heights Food Pantry are on the front lines. They’ve been doing this since COVID, and I applaud them for all the work they’ve done. As the saying goes, look for the helpers, and that’s exactly what they do, making sure people have food, without any questions. They don’t care where you live, and they will still help you. This need goes beyond municipal borders.”

For more information, visit facebook.com and search “MHFP Volunteers” for a group dedicated to volunteering at the pantry, or search “Madison Heights Food Pantry” for a webpage listing distribution dates and other resources.