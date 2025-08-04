Paintings of retired teacher on display at Shelby Township Senior Center

The Shelby Township Senior Center artist of the month for July and August is Louise Day-George.

Photo provided by Fu-Yuan Ciricola

By: Mary Beth Almond | Shelby-Utica News | Published August 4, 2025

SHELBY TOWNSHIP — Louise Day-George has been named the Shelby Township Senior Center’s featured artist for the months of July and August.

Her work is on display at the Shelby Township Activities Center, which serves as the senior center, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“It was an honor to be asked to participate,” Day-George said.

As a teacher for over 30 years, Day-George taught many different subjects in various positions from first grade through junior high in Clarkston and Romeo. Her longest tenure, and her favorite position, was serving as the art teacher for middle school students.

“In middle school, art classes are much like a Whitman’s Sampler, with a little bit of everything so students can experience many different media and discover their own likes and strengths,” Day-George said.

“Many of them were surprised by their own ability and pleased when their projects turned out better than they had expected at the outset. As their teacher, I found it very satisfying to see their confidence and enthusiasm for art grow.”

During her teaching years, Day-George continued to develop on her own as an artist and experimented more with pastels, watercolor, oil pastels, oil paints, acrylics and more.

“Acrylic paint turned out to be my preferred method of expression as I began to focus on landscapes, florals and birds,” she said.

As a retired teacher, Day-George has more time to study and experiment with new techniques.

“I began working toward branching out into other subjects, introducing more variety in my style, and using bolder colors than has been my custom. My true focus has always been on personal improvement and, hopefully, in the process creating paintings others will enjoy,” she said.

Years ago, Day-George began creating 5-by-7-inch prints of her larger canvas paintings for cards to give to friends and family for birthdays and other special occasions.

“I was honored when I found that some of them were saving, and even framing the cards, and I’d see one on a table or hanging on a wall in their homes when I’d visit,” she said.

Sue Traub, a fellow teacher, said she loves how realistic her friend’s paintings are.

“I have framed several of her cards. They’re perfect for small areas where I’ve wanted to add something colorful to brighten a small table or area,” she said.

For many decades, friend and fellow teacher Janet Breen said she’s also enjoyed Day-George’s artwork and noted she always keeps her artistic Christmas cards and frames them for the next holiday season.

Co-worker Susan Seablom said Day-George is “dynamically talented” in the areas of art and music.

“Her work is true to nature, fresh to the eyes and touches the soul,” Seablom said.

Day-George’s large canvas paintings and samples of her cards are currently on display, and for sale, at the Shelby Township Activities Center, 14975 21 Mile Road.

For more information, call the center at (586) 739-7540.