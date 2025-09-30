Paintings of late watercolor instructor on display at Shelby Township Senior Center

Amy Camilleri, Pete Snodgrass’ daughter, stands in front of her father’s artwork, which is on display at the Shelby Township Activities Center.

Photo provided by the Shelby Township Activities Center

By: Mary Beth Almond | Shelby-Utica News | Published September 30, 2025

Pete Snodgrass

SHELBY TOWNSHIP — Pete Snodgrass is the Shelby Township Senior Center’s featured artist for the months of September and October.

His work is on display at the Shelby Township Activities Center, which serves as the senior center, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Snodgrass, who passed away earlier this year, taught watercolor class at the senior center for many years and staff said he had a loyal following of class participants.

“On any Monday morning over the last 17 years, Pete Snodgrass could be found at the Shelby Township Senior Center, instructing a group of students in the art of watercolor painting. He sat at the front of a class full of fascinated students, not looking or acting his nearly 85 years of age,” Senior Center Coordinator Amy Drake said in an email.

In honor of Snodgrass, his family has displayed a collection of his personal artwork, which will be for sale at the center through October.

“One look at his personal collection of paintings would lead the observer to think that he had been painting his whole life. Very surprisingly, Pete didn’t begin painting until he retired in 2001,” Drake said. “He was never without a smile and a laugh, and you couldn’t help but smile when he was around.”

Snodgrass’ work is currently on display, and for sale, at the Shelby Township Activities Center, 14975 21 Mile Road. For more information, call the center at (586) 739-7540.