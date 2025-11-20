New Utica sign welcomes visitors to the community

Visitors to the Utica area now view a Utica sign in front of the Bowdega+Burn1 property at 45411 Park Ave

Photo provided by Catalyst Media Factory

By: Sarah Wright | Shelby-Utica News | Published November 20, 2025

UTICA — Visible from M-53 near Hall Road, a new Utica sign can be viewed in front of the Bowdega and Burn1 property at 45411 Park Ave.

Bowdega Cannabis is a dispensary in the Utica area, while Burn1 provides lounge space for customers. The sign was privately funded by Bowdega+Burn1.

“I grew up in this area, and Utica has always been a wonderful community, full of families, hard working people, and great local businesses,” Marvin Kiezi, owner of Bowdega+Burn1, said in a press release. “But if you’re just passing through, you might blink and miss it. With this sign, we wanted to help change that narrative. Utica deserves to be seen and celebrated. By leveraging our location along one of the region’s most visible thoroughfares, we hope to bring more recognition to the city and its people. Investing in the community that we work in and live in is something I truly believe in.”

Each letter of the Utica sign stands approximately 6 feet tall and is painted orange. The sign also lights up at night.

The sign was constructed by WerkzDirect, with the landscaping designed and donated by DiMartino Landscaping LLC. The installation of the sign began on Sept. 2 and was completed by Sept. 18.

“The construction and installation of the sign took about 90 days from start to finish, including production of the letters themselves and landscaping surrounding the letters,” said Jennifer L. Foster, a representative with Catalyst Media Factory.

Utica Mayor Gus Calandrino said that he and the Utica City Council are always pursuing ways to attract new businesses and visitors to the city.

“The new UTICA sign off of M-53 is a great beacon to the very audience we are trying to reach,” Calandrino said in an email. “Mr. Kiezi has been a great corporate partner since opening his businesses in Utica. He has supported many projects in the City including the basketball courts at Grant Park and our annual Christmas Tree Lighting event. This newest contribution, the UTICA sign, will become a landmark, helping to distinguish Utica from our neighbors and celebrating Utica’s uniqueness.

“The sign is beautiful. It makes me proud to see our City’s name, larger than life, every time I drive by it!”