New mural unveiled in Fraser

Fraser city officials, Detroit Institute of Arts staff and other guests cut the ribbon to unveil the mural called “Unity Garden" at the Senior Activity Center.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Alyssa Ochss | Fraser-Clinton Chronicle | Published November 23, 2025

Fraser Mayor Michael Lesich and artist Chelsea Hensergen stand in front of the mural. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

FRASER — On Nov. 12, Fraser officials, staff from the Detroit Institute of Arts and other guests unveiled a new mural on the side of the Senior Activity Center.

The mural, called “Unity Garden,” was in part of the DIA’s Partners in Public Art program. The program has placed murals in communities since 2018 as a vehicle for community engagement. A different artist creates each mural. There are also murals located in Harrison Township, Detroit, Rochester, Center Line and so many more communities.

Fraser Parks and Recreation Coordinator Chris Delmege said it was a great experience to bring the mural to life. He said they had the opportunity to choose the artist, location and other details.

“Artist Chelsea Hensbergen did an amazing job capturing the spirit of our city,” Delmege said.

He said it was inspiring seeing the simple idea grow to something that represents the city.

Delmege thanked the city staff who did a lot of the work behind the scenes.

Fraser Mayor Michael Lesich thanked Hensbergen for her hard work. He said a friend of his reminded him about the importance of art, and though Lesich said he cannot draw, he’s come to appreciate it.

“I think this kind of thing reminds people that Fraser is here, a small community,” Lesich said.

Lesich hopes this will help start something in Fraser and they can continue to make murals like that. He ended his statements by thanking city staff, the DIA and Hensbergen.

The mural starts with community outreach and refining the design processes. Hensbergen said they wanted the work to represent the core concepts Fraser residents value including community, growth, inclusion, bold colors and more.

“The whole concept originated from the idea that we all come from the same earth,” Hensbergen said. “We all have roots and lineage in the same soil, and we all have the ability to create. So all the hands in the mural are holding flowers to represent that we all have certain powers inside of us that we can extend to our community, our friends and our family to help each other grow and to create something beautiful.”

To complete the mural, Hensbergen created a doodle grid and overlaid it on top of her digital image.

“And I used those sizes and shapes as a map to make my main shapes and outlines,” Hensbergen said.

She used spray paints, exterior latex paint and acrylic all sealed with a clear coat. The senior center wall is textured and she said she loves using spray paint on textured surfaces.

“It gets in all the little cracks and crevices,” Hensbergen said.

They also had to level part of the ground so she could have a flat surface for the scissor lift.

Hensbergen went to the College for Creative Studies for photography and advertising a long time ago. She started painting at home in 2018 and it turned into a job. This was her second project with the DIA with the first one in 2023 in New Haven. She paints murals full time.

“I would love to do more projects specifically with the DIA or publicly funded projects in the future just because they make such a huge impact and they’re so fun,” Hensbergen said.