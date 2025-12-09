New categories added to Grosse Pointe Farms Beautification Awards

Members of the Grosse Pointe Farms Beautification Advisory Commission pose with winners of 2025 Beautification Awards Oct. 14 at the Pier Park community building.

Photo by K. Michelle Moran

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published December 9, 2025

GROSSE POINTE FARMS — The theme for the 37th annual Grosse Pointe Farms Beautification Advisory Commission’s Beautification Awards was, “A standard of excellence,” and winners more than lived up to that.

“We take this opportunity to celebrate your collective efforts in making this a great place to live, work and play,” City Councilwoman Sierra Donaven, the council liaison to the Beautification Advisory Commission, said during the ceremony Oct. 14 at the Pier Park community building.

City Councilwoman Beth Konrad-Wilberding, who was then the mayor pro tem, said she marveled as she walked around the city.

“This community understands beauty with great passion,” Konrad-Wilberding said.

Residential property awards went to Patty DiVirgil, of the 300 block of Moross Road; Jim and Joan Tobin, of the 100 block of Country Club Drive; Jay and Valerie Zingg, of the 100 block of Kenwood Road; Brian and Katherine Gorski, of the first block of Oldbrook Lane; Dennis and Melinda Curtis, of the 100 block of Cloverly Road; and Tony and Martha Cimmarrusti, of the 100 block of Lothrop Road.

The Tobins have lived in their home since the 1980s.

“We appreciate the award,” Jim Tobin said. “We love the Pointes.”

Jay Zingg said they were “humbled and honored” to receive their award. He said he’s colorblind, so his wife is responsible for coordinating colors in their landscaping.

Similarly, Tony Cimmarrusti gave credit to his wife.

“She’s done such a fabulous job with our house and gardens,” he said.

Commercial property awards were given to 63 Kercheval Ave. — owned by Ed Russell — and Flyleaf Bookstore at 92 Kercheval Ave., owned by Lindsay Cotton. Both businesses are on the Hill.

Russell thanked the Farms Department of Public Works for maintaining the flowers and other elements.

Donaven said Flyleaf shows “timeless craftsmanship,” despite being a newer development.

“This literary landmark has become a cultural hub,” Donaven said.

Cotton said the store opened about two years ago. She acknowledged that the work took longer than expected.

“This was a passion project for me,” Cotton said. “It took forever, so thank you for your patience.”

A Nonprofit Organization Property Award was given to Grosse Pointe Memorial Church, at 16 Lake Shore Road, whose Trinity Terrace provides a lovely space for people to worship outdoors during warmer weather.

One of the new award categories this year was the Landscape Focal Point Award, which Donaven said spotlights properties that are private and not generally visible to the public. One of the winners of this award was a home in the 200 block of Lake Shore Road owned by Scott and Lan-Huong Reilly, while the other was a garden at Grosse Pointe South High School — at 11 Grosse Pointe Blvd. — that’s tended to by the Grosse Pointe South Garden Club. The club only has three members, but they planted more than 100 tulip bulbs this year and installed ceramic tile art, thanks to their faculty adviser, Melissa Petz. Two of the student members — senior Harmon Meldrum and junior Caden Schmidt — were on hand to accept the award.

Meldrum said they were thankful for the honor.

“We just hope in the future we can continue to grow … and make Grosse Pointe Farms a continually more beautiful place.”

A second new honor, the Dennis DeCoster Award for Personal Stewardship, was given to Edward and Tammy DeWalls, who live in the 200 block of Mount Vernon Road.

The award recognizes the contributions of the late DeCoster, who won two beautification awards and a lifetime beautification award for his home and gardens. Neighbor and friend Karen Lawrence recalled DeCoster’s lush backyard oasis.

“It was like a sanctuary,” she said. “You didn’t even know you were in the city.”

Her son, Benjamin Lawrence, said DeCoster had treats for all the neighborhood dogs and knew their names. As the Lawrence family saw dogs continuing to stop by DeCoster’s home in search of treats, they placed a container with treats for the visiting canines.

“I miss him,” Benjamin Lawrence said. “I really do.”

Donaven said DeCoster gave her gardening advice that she took to heart.

“‘Make your garden a reflection of you,’” Donaven said DeCoster told her.

Donaven said the DeWalls’ landscaping shows “hands-on excellence and personal pride.”

“Every element honors the spirit of Dennis DeCoster — that nature has no days off,” she said.

Edward DeWalls said they didn’t know DeCoster personally, but they “always admired his home.”