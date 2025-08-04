Men charged for allegedly breaking into hair salons

By: Mary Beth Almond | Shelby-Utica News | Published August 4, 2025

SHELBY TOWNSHIP — Two men have been charged with breaking into two hair salons in Shelby Township, and police said more charges will likely be coming.

Dayshaun Trevon Spencer, 21, of Missouri, and Martez Dashawn Hayes Jr., 18, of Detroit, were arraigned July 23 for the two Shelby Township cases and charged with breaking and entering, malicious destruction of a building, larceny in a building, safe breaking, possession of burglar’s tools, and three counts of felony firearms. Spencer and Hayes were each given a $100,000 cash or surety bond.

Shelby Township police responded to break-ins at two Lady Jane’s Haircuts for Men locations in Shelby Township the morning of July 17.

Surveillance footage showed at least one of the two suspects was armed with a handgun during one of the break-ins, police said.

A recently stolen car that was near both locations at the time of the crimes, according to Flock safety camera footage, was abandoned and recovered in the city of Roseville.

Police identified Spencer, who they said has a full extradition warrant out of Illinois for burglary, as a potential suspect. A person that met the description of Spencer was located in Roseville, and detectives conducted multiple days of surveillance with the coordinated efforts of Roseville police, Clinton Township police and the Troy Police Department Special Investigations Unit.

Surveillance footage later confirmed that the stolen vehicle had been used as the getaway vehicle, and Spencer and Hayes were arrested. During a search of the suspects, police said, a stolen firearm was recovered, along with the same clothing used during the commission of the Shelby Township crimes.

Shelby Township Chief of Police Robert Shelide said the work by the township’s detective bureau and neighboring jurisdictions solved a string of at least four separate break-ins throughout Macomb County. Police said other charges are pending from other jurisdictions.

“I am impressed with our detectives and grateful for our neighboring departments and their willingness to assist. The teamwork and coordination across multiple jurisdictions prevented their getaway and closed this case in an expedited fashion. This is a perfect example of how technology and good old fashioned police work go hand in hand to get the bad guys. It is also a great example of the level of determination and commitment that our officers and neighboring jurisdictions have to keep our communities safe,” Shelide said in a prepared statement.

Spencer’s attorney, Randy Rodnick, and Hayes’. attorney, Gary Francis Kennedy II, could not be reached for comment by press time.