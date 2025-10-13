Men charged following home invasions in Shelby Township

By: Mary Beth Almond | Shelby-Utica News | Published October 13, 2025

LEFT: Kalvin Rayes. RIGHT: Yousif Polus.

SHELBY TOWNSHIP — Two men from Sterling Heights have been charged after a string of home invasions occurred in Shelby Township.

The charges stem from an incident Oct. 1, when the front door of a home in the 4200 block of Hill Drive, near Ryan and West Utica roads, was reportedly kicked in. Police said it was the third similar incident reported in the area.

After reviewing Ring camera footage and the Flock camera system, police said they identified a suspect vehicle and later witnessed three suspects in the act of attempting to kick in another door. Police then stopped the suspects and took them into custody.

Yousif Polus and Kalvin Rayes, both 18 and from Sterling Heights, were arraigned Oct. 1 in 41-A District Court in Shelby Township for felony home invasion. Both were given a $50,000 cash or surety 10% bond, and both posted bond.

A third suspect, whose identity was withheld due to age, was also arrested and is awaiting proceedings in juvenile court.

Shelby Township Chief of Police Robert J. Shelide said that through “the relentless efforts” of officers, three suspects were identified, three warrants were authorized by the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, and all suspects were taken into custody.

“This is yet another example of outstanding work from our officers and detectives, which has repeatedly led to dangerous offenders being removed from Shelby Township,” Shelide said in a prepared statement.

The attorney for the two men, Amjed L. Daoud, could not be reached for comment at press time.

Polus and Rayes will next have a probable cause conference Oct. 14 in the district court, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Oct. 21 in the district court.