Meg Trouba begins new position as economic development director

By: Taylor Christensen | Royal Oak Review | Published September 1, 2025

Trouba

ROYAL OAK — The city of Royal Oak has chosen Meg Trouba as its new economic development director. Trouba began her new role on Aug. 18.

According to a press release on romi.gov, Trouba has more than 10 years of experience in local government with an emphasis on economic development.

Previously, Trouba served as the assistant city manager for the city of Troy, where she oversaw the operations of economic development, community development and engineering.

Most recently, Trouba served as the village administrator for the village of Franklin, where she oversaw the daily operations, budget management and major capital projects.

“These experiences have given me a deep understanding of how to align economic development with community goals, balance public and private interests, and navigate complex regulatory, financial, and planning processes,” she said via email. “For Royal Oak, this means I can hit the ground running — supporting local businesses, cultivating strategic partnerships, and helping ensure the city continues to thrive as a regional destination for commerce, culture, and community life.”

Trouba said she applied for this position because Royal Oak is her home and she feels she can bring a personal touch to the city and residents.

“As a resident, I see firsthand the unique strengths of this community: its thriving downtown, vibrant neighborhoods, and the strong sense of place that makes Royal Oak stand out in the region,” she said. “Personally, I care deeply about the success of this city and am motivated by the opportunity to directly contribute to its continued economic prosperity and livability. For me, this role is not just a career step — it’s a chance to serve and invest in the community where I live and raise my family.”

Trouba has a Master of Public Administration with a concentration in local and state government, according to the press release. Trouba has also completed training through the Michigan Economic Developers Association, the International City/County Management Association, the Michigan Municipal League, and other professional associations.

“Meg brings practical economic development experience and the big-picture mindset of a city manager, which is a heck of a combination,” Joe Gacioch, Royal Oak city manager, said in a press release. “Her energy, optimism and creativity will be a boon for our businesses and make her the perfect fit for Royal Oak.”

Having more than a decade of experience in the field of municipal leadership and economic development is what Trouba says will help her be successful for the city of Royal Oak.

“I bring more than a decade of experience in municipal leadership, with a strong focus on economic development, strategic planning and community partnerships. My background includes overseeing multi-million-dollar development authorities, working directly with businesses and developers, and securing state and federal funding for local projects,” she said. “I’ve managed diverse departments, guided policy development, and led capital improvement initiatives that balanced fiscal responsibility with long-term community vision. For Royal Oak, I will bring a collaborative, results-driven approach — one that builds on the city’s strengths while creating opportunities for sustainable economic growth and community vitality.”

For more information, visit romi.gov.