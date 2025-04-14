Man who allegedly fled police and pointed rifle arraigned on 8 charges

By: Kara Szymanski | Shelby-Utica News | Published April 14, 2025

Michael Robert Southworth

SHELBY TOWNSHIP — A 31-year-old New Baltimore man was arraigned last month in connection with fleeing police March 16 in Shelby Township.

It is alleged that Michael Robert Southworth smashed the windshield out of a Cadillac at a gas station in Shelby Township and fled in a white Jeep Cherokee.

A police officer attempted a traffic stop on Southworth, and Southworth continued to flee north on M-53, according to Shelby Township police. The Michigan State Police and the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office joined the chase. Southworth lost control of his vehicle near 35 Mile Road and stopped in a field, police said.

Southworth allegedly ignored police commands and exited his vehicle with a long gun. He continued to ignore the commands and pointed his gun at one of the officers, police said, and a Michigan State Police officer shot Southworth in the right leg.

Michigan State Police and Macomb County Sheriff’s Office deputies reportedly took Southworth into custody and treated him at the scene. He was transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Southworth was charged with fleeing police in the third degree, a five-year felony; three counts of felony firearm, a two-year mandatory felony; assault with a dangerous weapon, a four-year felony; assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police office, a two-year felony; possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle, a two-year high court misdemeanor; and malicious destruction of property of $200 or more but less than $1,000, a one-year misdemeanor.

He is also charged as a habitual second offender, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office.

Southworth was arraigned in 41-A District Court in Shelby Township where Magistrate James VerPloeg set bond at $1 million cash or surety. If released, Southworth must wear a steel cuff GPS tether and may not purchase or possess any firearms, dangerous weapons or ammunition.

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said that Southworth’s decision to flee from law enforcement was reckless and put lives in danger.

“Our officers work tirelessly to keep our community safe, and evading police only escalates situations unnecessarily. We will hold those who break the law accountable to ensure public safety remains our top priority,” said Lucido.

Sgt. Kevin Bailey, of the Shelby Township Police Department, commended police involved in the incident.

“The bravery and swift action from all officers involved helped stop this armed individual. The courage to handle a dangerous situation with such professionalism undoubtedly prevented more harm and destruction to innocent bystanders in the community,” he said.

According to court records, Southworth had no attorney as of April 14. His next court date was scheduled for 4:30 p.m. June 6.