Man charged with indecent exposure for incident involving teen

By: Mary Genson | Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published April 1, 2026

Jelks

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BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — Kruze Detorrian Jelks, a 35-year-old man from Pontiac, was charged in March after allegedly exposing himself to a 14-year-old girl in Bloomfield Township on Feb. 17.

According to a release from the Bloomfield Township Police Department, officers were dispatched at approximately 11:45 a.m. Feb. 17 to the Bloomfield Plaza at the southwest corner of Maple Road and Telegraph Road. It was reported that a male subject in a blue Ford F-150 exposed himself to the teen, who said that the suspect was seated inside the truck masturbating with his genitals exposed.

The 14-year old’s older sister was in a nearby business. The 14-year-old contacted her sister to report the incident. When the older sister walked toward the F-150, it was reported that the suspect drove off while still masturbating. The suspect was already headed southbound on Telegraph Road before police officers arrived.

Using nearby businesses’ video surveillance of the truck and a partial license plate provided by the 14-year-old, officers developed a suspect vehicle. The case was turned over to the Bloomfield Township Police Investigations Unit, which identified the suspect.

Through investigation, police found that Jelks was on a tether on parole for a first-degree criminal sexual conduct sentence from 2008. The tether information reportedly showed that Jelks was in the area during the time of the reported incident.

After the case was forwarded to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office, Jelks was issued a one-count warrant for aggravated indecent exposure, which is a two-year misdemeanor.

Jelks is being represented by attorney Michael P. Dean, who declined to comment.

The Bloomfield Township Police Department took Jelks into custody on the warrant on March 24. On March 25, Jelks was arraigned at the 48th District Court in front of Judge Diane D’Agostini, who set a $75,000 cash bond, no 10%.

Jelks has a probable cause conference scheduled on April 6, and a preliminary examination scheduled on April 13.



