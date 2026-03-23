Man charged in killing of Center Line mother

By: Brian Wells | Warren Weekly | Published March 23, 2026

Zachary Fuqua

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CENTER LINE — A 39-year-old Center Line man is facing charges for allegedly shooting and killing his girlfriend.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. March 18, public safety officers were dispatched to the 7500 block of Sterling Street for a report of a woman who had been shot. According to a press release from the department, when officers arrived, they found a 38-year-old woman who had been shot in the home. Officers began using emergency life-saving techniques, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was identified by the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office as Erica Marie Sanders.

According to a press release from the Prosecutor’s Office, three of the victim’s four children between the ages of 5 and 17 were home at the time of the shooting.

Officers determined that the woman’s boyfriend, 39-year-old Zachary Fuqua, of Center Line, was the person who shot her, according to the press release from Center Line. He reportedly fled on foot and was apprehended at the corner of 10 Mile Road and Wainwright Street.

Fuqua was arraigned March 20 in front of 37th District Court Judge Suzanne Faunce. He is facing charges of second-degree murder, a felony punishable by up to life in prison, and various felony weapons charges.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, these are the maximum charges available under the law based upon the evidence presented.

Fuqua was given no bond due to the nature of the charges, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

In a statement, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido called Fuqua’s actions “abhorrent.”

“Domestic violence can have tragic and far-reaching consequences,” he said. “No one should have to live in fear within their own home.”

Fuqua is scheduled for a probable cause conference at 8:45 a.m. April 1 before Judge John Chmura, and a preliminary exam April 8 before Faunce, both at the 37th District Court in Center Line.

At press time, Fuqua did not have an attorney listed in court records.

Call Staff Writer Brian Wells at (248) 291-7637.