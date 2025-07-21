Man charged after police say he scammed woman out of over $100,000

By: Mary Beth Almond | Shelby-Utica News | Published July 21, 2025

SHELBY TOWNSHIP — A man from Georgia was arrested after he allegedly scammed a woman from Shelby Township into wiring him $100,000, according to police.

The man — identified by police as Kelly Umana, of Georgia — reportedly contacted the woman over the phone in February claiming to be “Shawn Taylor” from the U.S. Treasury Department and Social Security Administration Office.

Authorities say Umana told the woman that someone had been using her Social Security number and there was a warrant for her arrest. He then allegedly advised the woman to “protect the rest of her money” by transferring a large sum to him. When she did, Umana reportedly contacted her again and requested she transfer more money, totaling almost $110,000, according to police.

A detective identified Umana by looking into the bank accounts that received the wire transfers and using Flock Safety, a public safety operating system that utilizes license plate recognition cameras and other surveillance tools. Police then obtained an arrest warrant and notified Georgia authorities, who took Umana into custody late last month.

Umana was transferred to the Macomb County Jail July 10 and arraigned the next day in 41-A District Court on charges of false pretenses, a felony. He was given a $20,000 cash or surety bond.

Shelby Township Police Chief Robert J. Shelide said that stealing from others through lies and deception is just as serious as any other crime.

“Here in Shelby Township we will not tolerate it. A suspect who swindled over $100,000 from an innocent victim is now behind bars, thanks to the sharp, determined work of a great detective. Shelby Township will continue to be tough on fraud and stand up for those who have been taken advantage of,” Shelide said in a prepared statement.

Police believe Umana did not act alone and said more arrests likely will be coming.

Umana’s attorney, Jeffrey Cojocar, could not be reached for comment by press time.