Man and woman shot while in parked car

By: Andy Kozlowski | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published June 6, 2025

EASTPOINTE — Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in which two individuals were seriously injured.

At around 6:15 p.m. May 22, Eastpointe officers were dispatched to the 24000 block of Greenbrier Avenue, near Stephens Road and Interstate 94, to investigate a shooting complaint. Upon arrival, they found a man and a woman who had suffered gunshot wounds while sitting in their car.

“All victims indicated that they did not know why they were targeted,” Eastpointe Police Lt. Alexander Holish said in an email. “The victims were attacked as soon as they parked their vehicle near the curb in front of the house.”

They were taken to a hospital and were reportedly in critical condition. At press time, Holish had no updates on their conditions.

A third person in the vehicle was also struck and ran from the car.

“The only follow-up we have is that we located the third person and spoke with him. He sustained a graze wound to his upper arm but did not require any further treatment,” Holish said. “Unfortunately, he did not have much information for us.”

The shooter fled the scene in a dark blue Dodge Durango that had been reported stolen out of Grosse Point Park.

“We are working to identify the suspect and executing numerous warrants that may help us place people at the scene,” Holish said. “But it is a long and tedious process.”

If you know more about this incident, call Eastpointe police at (586) 445-5100.