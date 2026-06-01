Making the grade, together

By: Sarah Wright | Shelby-Utica News | Published June 1, 2026

Mother and son Natalie Paramo and Juliun Lopez try on their caps and gowns as they prepare to graduate together this Saturday at Oakland University Credit Union O’Rena. Paramo will be receiving her high school diploma from the Utica Community Schools Adult Education program, and Lopez will be receiving his high school diploma from the Utica Alternative Learning Center. Photo provided by Utica Community Schools

UTICA — Utica Community Schools will see mother and son Natalie Paramo and Juliun Lopez receive their high school diplomas as 2026 graduates at the same ceremony June 6 at Oakland University Credit Union O’Rena.

Paramo currently works as a project manager and oversees an information technology team. She is graduating from the UCS Adult Education program, which she started at the beginning of the 2025 school year. The UCS Adult Education program provides online and in-person learning programs for adults that includes earning a high school diploma, high school equivalency preparation, adult secondary education and learning English as a second language.

“Initially (pursuing my high school diploma was) just to check it off my list, but once I started and I realized how many credits I had left, I realized that if I pushed myself super hard, I’d be able to graduate with my son,” Paramo said.

Paramo was unable to complete high school when she was 16, as she had found out that she was pregnant with Juliun.

“During that time . . . it was something that I wasn’t too proud of, but I knew that I had to have my son and that he was going to be my priority at the time,” Paramo said. “So, when all of this happened … I ended up dropping out, which is actually one thing that always stuck with me throughout the years … and I think that’s another reason why … that was something I just needed to do for myself.”

Lopez is graduating from the Utica Alternative Learning Center, which provides self-paced programming that also includes online and in-person elements.

“I just like doing it my own way on my own time,” Lopez said. “I just find it more relaxing and less stressful.”

Lopez thought it was pretty cool that he and his mom were going to school in similar ways and in proximity to each other.

“She would be on her computer at home. She would ask me for help,” Lopez said. “I thought it was pretty silly at the same time, but I thought it was interesting trying to help her out too … with her classes and stuff and everything.”

Paramo is interested in attending community college and further developing her skills in IT project management. She has already applied to Macomb Community College. Lopez is also considering going to Macomb but is currently thinking more about joining the workforce and pursuing welding.

Paramo and Lopez’s family are very excited to celebrate the achievements of both family members.

“I think it’s more exciting because I think the timing of it almost seems perfect,” Paramo said. “Having all my family, having my fiance, and then my son, like, we’re a very united family. So, just having all of us together … it’s just exciting to have all of them be a part of it and get to celebrate with us.”

For more information, visit uticak12.org.