Local leaders share top goals for 2026

In 2026, the city of Birmingham looks to finalize a plan for the YMCA building at 400 E. Lincoln.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Mary Genson | Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published January 13, 2026

To kick off 2026, each municipality in the Eagle’s coverage area has shared its goals for the new year.

Beverly Hills

Village Manager Warren Rothe said the biggest project that the village is working on is construction of the Transportation Alternatives Program Grant sidewalk project.

Rothe said there will be over 3 miles of sidewalk, a bridge component and boardwalks along the route.

“Just like Safe Routes has connected neighborhoods in new ways, I think this one’s going to be really good for getting people to different parts of the village and benefit the kids who are walking to school,” Rothe said.

Previously, the village had a timeline that stated that construction would begin in July or August of 2025. However, that did not happen, and they now expect construction to begin in spring of 2026.

“As soon as the construction season starts, we will be up and running,” Rothe said.

Birmingham

City Manager Jana Ecker mentioned several goals for Birmingham in 2026, including a community-wide resident survey.

“We are doing a community-wide resident survey to try to get the feedback from the community on their top funding priorities and what they consider most important,” Esker said.

The survey is intended to be launched in the first quarter of the year.

Some of the other focal points of 2026 for the city of Birmingham include celebratory events for the U.S.’s 250th anniversary, finalizing a plan for the YMCA building at 400 E. Lincoln, a continued focus on capital improvements, and switching over the citywide software program.

Bloomfield Township

Township Supervisor Mike McCready said Bloomfield Township’s top priority is roads — across the whole township.

“We’re focused on working with the Road Commission and the state of Michigan to find funding to help us put money on the table so that the burden isn’t completely shouldered by the neighborhoods,” McCready said.

He added that the township is, “trying to find a way to underwrite some of these costs for our community so we can not only just repair our roads, but in some instances, have them repaved.”

Bloomfield Hills

David Hendrickson said in an email that in 2026, Bloomfield Hills will “focus on initiatives that strengthen infrastructure, promote clear planning and maintain high-quality public services.”

Bloomfield Hills will be prioritizing the completion of the Chesterfield Road culvert rehabilitation project, which is funded through a $1 million Community Project Funding grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“This historic award — the largest non-matching grant the City has received — will allow the City to rehabilitate a degraded culvert that conveys a primary branch of the Rouge River tributary and supports a key access route into the southwest portion of Bloomfield Hills, improving roadway reliability, environmental protection and long-term resilience,” Hendrickson said in an email.

Hendrickson said the city will focus on modernizing the zoning code, for which the city has partnered with enCodePlus for a cost of $35,000.

“Clearer zoning regulations will improve transparency, reduce confusion and support development that respects the established character of the community. These efforts will be guided by the City’s Master Plan, which remains an important guiding document outlining Bloomfield Hills’ long-term vision as residential and commercial development continues,” Hendrickson said in an email.

Hendrickson added that the city will continue its commitment to keeping the Public Safety Department “fully staffed and continuously trained.”

Franklin

The village of Franklin shared four goals for the upcoming year.

“I think the No. 1 item this year that is going to be a focus is seeking additional revenue sources, particularly to address Police Department and Fire Department cost increases,” Village President David Goldberg said. “Our means of doing that will consist of continuing to streamline our budget to limit unnecessary expenses, but at the same time seeking additional revenue sources. Whether it’s through increasing millages or using a Headlee Override option, between our police and fire millages, we are definitely going to have to seek some additional funding as we move into this next decade.”

Through Headlee Rollback, a part of a 1978 amendment, municipalities must reduce the millage rate when the taxable value of properties increases faster than the rate of inflation. A Headlee Override is approved by voters to restore the rates to what they were before the Rollback.

Other goals shared by Goldberg include stormwater management through re-establishing ditches and addressing clogged culverts throughout the village, enhancing communication with residents through various mediums, and working on economic development in the downtown area.

Bingham Farms

Bingham Farms Village Manager and Clerk Jamie Moore shared that the Franklin-Bingham Farms police department was recently accepted into membership with MCAT (Major Case Assistance Team).

“This is excellent news for the Village! MCAT is comprised of experienced detectives from member agencies who specialize in major crime investigations and represents a significant investigative resource for both Villages should a major incident ever occur,” Moore said over email.

Additionally, Moore said over email, “The Village-Wide Street Improvement project will continue into 2026. Residents can sign up for email updates on the Village of Bingham Farms website.”