League of Women Voters hosts Fraser candidate forum

By: Alyssa Ochss | Fraser-Clinton Chronicle | Published October 13, 2025

FRASER — On Oct. 6, three Fraser City Council candidates gathered to answer questions from residents and talk about their goals for the city.

It was held at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6691 on Anita Avenue and was moderated by members of the League of Women Voters of Macomb County. Residents submitted questions to designated “question sorters” who reviewed them for redundancy, slander or bad language.

Each candidate had a one-minute opening statement, a one-minute response for each question and a one-minute closing statement.

The three candidates in attendance were Crystal Fletcher, George-Michael Higgins and incumbent Patrick O’Dell. There are five candidates running for three open seats on Nov. 4. The other two candidates are Matthew Dantes and Lora Michael. Dantes submitted a statement, telling residents of a few of his goals for the city.

Candidates listed their reasons for running, spoke about their experience with the council position, volunteer service and other things in their opening statements.

Candidates were asked what steps they would take to improve government transparency and communication with residents, and what they would do to ensure all residents feel their voices are heard in the decision-making process.

O’Dell said as a council member, you have to be available for your constituents including answering calls, emails and resident concerns.

“Being available is the most important thing,” O’Dell said. “You’re hiring us to do a job, to represent you, and if we’re not getting back to you, we’re not representing you.”

He went on to say the best policy is transparency because residents need important information out there whether it is good or bad.

Higgins pointed out that the city has a communications person and said the council needed to stay on top of the person to make sure residents know about the happenings in the community. He also said being available is key, mentioning his previous experience with the government and helping constituents.

“On City Council, I’m hoping to do the same thing, always to be available with any city issues,” Higgins said.

Fletcher said she knows it’s really important to residents to feel they are involved in city functions and decisions.

“I believe in an open government,” Fletcher said. “I want to be available to residents. I’m more than happy to have a conversation pretty much whenever.”

She went on to say she doesn’t want to feel untouchable to residents and thinks it’s important to host more town halls or surveys for more resident input.

Candidates were also asked their opinion about improvements to Steffens Park. It included their priorities for the project and how to coalesce support from other council members.

Higgins said he supported a previous failed motion to hire a company to develop a plan for the park.

“Part of that plan is having a study and listening to residents, giving residents an opportunity to give feedback about what they want to see in Steffens Park,” Higgins said.

He said the key is to underline the value of having a plan in order to get grants and reduce the cost of the project.

Fletcher said she agreed with Higgins. She said she was one of the second graders who helped decide what Steffens Park first looked like.

“In order to get a lot of these grants, you have to have these very set, stringent ideas to set forth to them otherwise they’re not going to approve it,” Fletcher said. “And there’s so much money that we pay in taxes that we can get back from the federal government and the state government, that why don’t we?”

She said having healthy dialogue is the most important thing.

O’Dell said Steffens Park is the most underutilized city asset stating it is in terrible condition and pointed out other communities updating their parks.

“Families want to come to a community that has nice facilities,” O’Dell said. “It’s going to cost a little bit of money, but it’s an investment in your community.”

He went on to say that without a plan the city is not going to get grants. He said Steffens Park can be so much more than what it currently is.

For a full video of the forum, go to the League of Women Voters of Macomb County’s YouTube channel.