Layoffs hit automotive supplier Avancez

Avancez, an auto supplier located at the Tri-County Commerce Center in Hazel Park, is laying off nearly 150 workers this month.

Photo by Liz Carnegie

By: Andy Kozlowski | Madison-Park News | Published December 8, 2025

HAZEL PARK — Automotive supplier Avancez is cutting its second shift this month, resulting in the permanent layoffs of 143 workers at its Hazel Park facility.

The move was detailed in a notice submitted Nov. 7 by Avancez in compliance with WARN — the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act of 1988. WARN is a federal labor law that requires employers of certain sizes to issue advance notice before mass layoffs or site closures. A WARN notice is filed with a state’s Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

Avancez is located at the Tri-County Commerce Center, the site of the former Hazel Park Raceway at the corner of 10 Mile and Dequindre roads. At press time Dec. 4, the layoffs were expected to begin Dec. 5 and be completed within 14 days.

“We expect these layoffs to be permanent,” wrote Chris Rovas, human resources manager for Avancez, in the WARN notice.

Most of the workers affected are hourly positions. They include 105 assembler/sequencers and 16 mobile equipment operators, as well as two team leaders, two torque monitors, one junior production supervisor, two maintenance technicians, three quality coordinators, three dock coordinators and two plant liaisons.

Seven salaried workers are also affected, including one operations manager, one production supervisor, two material supervisors, one manufacturing engineer, and two IT specialists.

The employees are represented by the International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America.

“However, there is no contract in place yet, and therefore, no direction on bumping rights,” Rovas said.

Representatives for UAW Local 155 and UAW Region 1 did not return requests for comment by press time.

Rovas also explained the timing of the one-month notice.

“Greater advance notice was not given because of the unforeseeable business circumstances provision in the WARN Act, due to the sudden and unexpected cancellation of our primary customer’s second shift,” Rovas said. “Notice was provided as soon as practicable after the customer informed Avancez of their decision.”

The customer was not specified.

“I hope all those who are impacted are able to quickly find new jobs,” said Ed Klobucher, the city manager of Hazel Park.

Earlier in the year, on Feb. 11, another automotive supplier in Hazel Park issued its own WARN notice — BorgWarner, formerly known as Akasol prior to its acquisition in 2022. Nearly 190 jobs were lost due to the company closing its Hazel Park and Warren facilities, which manufacture batteries for electric vehicles. Like Avancez, the Hazel Park facility was at the Tri-County Commerce Center. The Warren facility was at 23950 Mound Road, Suite 300.

“I think any corporations are going to ebb and flow there over time,” said Hazel Park Mayor Mike Webb, regarding the business makeup at the Tri-County Commerce Center. “But it is still a good market for creating jobs and opportunities in the area for our residents.”