Hillside Foundation helps Eastpointe students further their educations

The Hillside Foundation, a charitable group of East Detroit High School graduates, distributed six $3,000 scholarships to recent Eastpointe High School graduates.

By: Maria Allard | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published July 5, 2025

EASTPOINTE — Six Eastpointe High School graduates are receiving a financial boost as they get ready to start college in the fall.

The Hillside Foundation, a group of East Detroit High School alumni, recently donated $18,000 in scholarships to the Class of 2025 graduates. Each student received a $3,000 scholarship to either attend college or a trade school.

The students — Samantha Gilbert, Kalia Monroe, Mahleek Baugh, Shanyia Tipton, Tyra Thompson and Khalil Taylor — were recognized at the June 23 Eastpointe Community Schools Board of Education meeting. The Hillside Foundation also was present.

The Hillside Foundation formed about five years ago as a way to give back to the district. The group includes Mark Beltz, Mike Richard, Vincent Amalfitano, Matt Morisette, John Ulinski, Justin Gumola, Matt Fulgenzi and Robert Dolan. Most of the members met doing after-school activities at Kelly Middle School, which is now Eastpointe Middle School. The guys have moved to other cities and townships, but they never forgot their roots.

“It feels good to give back to the community we grew up in,” Richard said. “We’re grateful for growing up in this community.”

The members raise money through their annual golf outing.

“We started raising money not really sure exactly what we were going to do. The goal is always to make the biggest impact as possible in the community with the funds that we raise,” Beltz said. “We were so pleasantly surprised with the community involvement. A lot of businesses joined. A lot of people donated.”

The Hillside Foundation also has donated gym equipment to Eastpointe Middle School and raised money for Friends of Foster Kids, based in Shelby Township, and Gianna House in Eastpointe.

“I think we can all agree the scholarships that we provide to graduating Eastpointe High School seniors is probably our favorite thing to do, because we do think this is going to make the biggest impact,” Beltz said. “We always wanted to make this as an incentive for people to take the next step.”

“Thank you, Mr. Beltz, we appreciate it,” Superintendent Christina Gibson said. “Thank you so much to all of you. We appreciate your time here this evening.”

Because Gilbert is already at school attending the University of Michigan, her mom, Shantae Brown, accepted the recognition on her behalf. Gilbert, who was class valedictorian, earned several scholarships and plans to study psychology.

“It helps a great deal,” Brown said. “She is very excited to start college. This is a big push for her. This helps her get over the hurdle of making sure she has what she needs.”