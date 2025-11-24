High school’s automotive program receives $43,000 grant for equipment

Students involved with Henry Ford II High School’s automotive repair program will be able to work with updated equipment thanks to a grant from the Margaret Dunning Foundation.

Photo provided by Utica Community Schools

By: Sarah Wright | C&G Newspapers | Published November 24, 2025

Advertisement

STERLING HEIGHTS/UTICA/SHELBY TOWNSHIP — A $43,000 grant from the Margaret Dunning Foundation has been given to Henry Ford II High School’s automotive repair program, which will help update equipment.

“We are fortunate to have such an extensive Career and Technical Education (CTE) program in UCS that includes our automotive program,” Utica Community Schools Superintendent Robert S. Monroe said in a press release. “This partnership with the Margaret Dunning Foundation serves as an investment not only in UCS students, but in our community as a whole as our students are able to gain real-world experiences through the support of this grant.”

The Margaret Dunning Foundation was founded by Dunning in 1997. Dunning, who had lived in Plymouth since the 1920s, had been supportive of many Plymouth nonprofits during her lifetime, including the Plymouth District Library and the Plymouth Historical Society. She was also a collector of classic cars. She died in 2015 at the age of 104, and her estate provided additional funding for the Margaret Dunning Foundation, which continues to support her charitable interests.

“During her lifetime, Ms. Dunning was a successful business woman, philanthropist and civic booster,” a press release from Utica Community Schools states.

Students in the automotive program in UCS earn certification through the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence, with many already employed in private auto repair businesses. The students work on all aspects of cars, including brakes, suspensions, electronics, fuel injection and diagnostics. They learn how to use technology as part of their diagnostic tests to identify issues.

“Students will be learning using equipment and technology that mirrors what they will encounter in real-world automotive shops and dealerships,” Henry Ford II career and technical education automotive teacher Brett Orlowski said in a press release. “This alignment gives them a competitive edge both during and after their post-secondary education.”

With the help of the grant, Orlowski said the equipment will be updated to industry standards to keep students on pace with evolving technology and equipment changes.

Andrew Boice, a Henry Ford II senior, is currently enrolled in CTE Advanced Auto and the CTE Automotive Technologies Capstone. He plans to pursue a career on a NASCAR or IndyCar team after completing trade school at the Universal Technical Institute.

“I feel that it is very important that students take this course due to the hands-on side of it,” Boice said in a press release. “You’re learning something new every time you enter the shop. If there is a student that does not know what they want to do as a career, this class is great to get a feel for what you may want to do later in life.”

Garrett Gurnow, another Henry Ford II senior, takes the auto class, as he is a dyno technician for Stellantis.

“This class is actually where I started my automotive career, it helped me figure out where I wanted to be and what I wanted to do with my life,” Gurnow said in an email. “I feel like the class would help kids understand the automotive field and get them hands-on in specific chances. This could either help build a later career, or even some general information to keep on saving money.”

Henry Ford II senior Sergey Sas enjoys the automotive program’s hands-on learning experience and real-world skills to use outside of school.

“It makes me feel proud and grateful that the program received $40,000 in grant funds,” Sas said in an email. “This shows that the district cares and knows the importance of learning how a car works and how to work on one. Having this money helps us get tools and newer technology to make working on cars easier and more fun.”

For more information, visit margaretdunningfdn.org.