Harrison Township woman bound over on murder charge

By: Alyssa Ochss | Mount Clemens-Clinton-Harrison Journal | Published September 12, 2025

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — According to a press release from the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, a Harrison Township woman was bound over for trial in Macomb County Circuit Court on a second-degree murder charge on Sept. 5.

Diamond Glenn, 27, allegedly was driving her vehicle in December 2024 when she caused a crash on Mound Road in Warren. The other driver, Christopher Andelean, 69, was killed in the collision. Glenn attempted to leave the scene, but witnesses detained her. She also bit an officer as she was being taken into custody.

Glenn had a preliminary exam in the 37th District Court in Warren presided over by Judge Steven Bieda and was bound over on a second-degree murder charge, punishable by up to life in prison. She was also cited for failure to stop at a crash resulting in death, a 15-year felony, and assaulting, resisting or obstructing a police officer, a two-year felony.

Glenn’s arraignment in Macomb County Circuit Court was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 18 before Judge Michael Servitto.

“This case is a tragic reminder that reckless decisions behind the wheel can have devastating, irreversible consequences. Our office is committed to pursuing justice for the victim and their family,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in the press release.

Glenn’s attorney Robbie Lang, said in an emailed statement it was an extremely unfortunate incident that profoundly changed the lives of all involved.

“My client is heartbroken and sincerely apologetic to the Andelean family for being involved in this accident,” he said in the email. “It certainly was not intended nor was there any evidence produced amounting to malice or maliciousness on behalf of my client.”