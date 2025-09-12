Harrison Township business catches fire

By: Alyssa Ochss | Mount Clemens-Clinton-Harrison Journal | Published September 12, 2025

This photo of Selfridge Plating was taken on Sept. 10. A door is boarded up and danger notices hang on another door. Photo by Alyssa Ochss

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — On Aug. 31, a Harrison Township business caught fire causing massive plumes of smoke in the sky and significant damage to the building itself.

Harrison Township Fire Chief David Bostater said they received a call about a working fire at Selfridge Plating on Irwin Drive at around 3:40 p.m.

“This commercial building happens to have a high load of hazardous materials inside of the business,” Bostater said.

He went on to say there was a first alarm fire and a second alarm fire called. They received mutual aid from other municipalities including St. Clair Shores. The Harrison Township Fire Department dispatched a hazmat team immediately.

“They went ahead, and they detected no hazardous materials in the air or in the water run off,” Bostater said.

The fire was extinguished within the first half hour of arrival. Bostater said the fire marshal arrived on scene within the first 45 minutes and the investigation began.

“It’s still under investigation,” Bostater said. “They’re utilizing the ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) for the investigation.”

The business is not part of the Selfridge Air National Guard Base. The cause of the fire is still unknown and at the time of the fire the building was not occupied. There were no firefighter injuries though the building received significant damage.

“They are not in operation currently while it’s under investigation,” Bostater said.

The business has been in Harrison Township since the 1970s.

Bostater said the Harrison Township firefighters Local 737 did a fantastic job. The battalion chief was Matthew Czarnecki.

“He also did a fantastic job,” Bostater said. “Made really great, quick, immediate decisions that really had a positive impact on the entire scene.”

“I’m glad no one was hurt and also happy that there were no environmental issues,” Kenneth Verkest, Harrison Township supervisor, said in an email.