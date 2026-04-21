Grosse Pointe Woods Planning Commission approves revised Dunkin’/Baskin Robbins site plan

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published April 21, 2026

GROSSE POINTE WOODS — Grosse Pointe Woods is one step closer to getting a combination Dunkin’/Baskin-Robbins Ice Cream on Mack Avenue.

During a meeting March 24, the Woods Planning Commission voted unanimously in favor of a revised site plan for the proposed business, which would be located at 21043 Mack Ave., a 2,627 square-foot, single-story structure.

There will be no drive-thru window, nor will there be any outdoor seating. There will be seating for about 16 customers inside the business, but the bulk of the business is expected to be takeout.

In response to concerns raised by the Planning Commission, Dunkin’ has made several façade changes, said City Planner Laura Mangan, of McKenna. These include using better quality materials, not painting the brick, eliminating the proposed white and pink stripes on Mack, replacing the hip roof feature with a parapet, incorporating cement lap siding with wood texture in light tan, and adding dark gray metal banding along the top of the parapet.

“There have been some significant improvements to the building,” Mangan said.

This building would need to provide at least six off-street parking spaces, and they have seven spaces behind the business. There are another 13 spaces along Mack and on Roslyn Road within 500 feet of the building, along with about 20 spaces within 500 feet, according to a report from the planners at McKenna.

“There’s going to be plenty of parking,” Planning Commission member Michael Fuller said.

The business still needs separate sign approval from the Woods City Council, as well as council approval of the site plan. At press time, it wasn’t known when the council would be voting on this matter.

Andrea Bader, with Jeffrey A. Scott Architects P.C., the architectural firm for the project, wasn’t sure when Dunkin’ would open, as the building is currently occupied by a massage business. She said that would be up to the landlord and the lease agreement with the existing tenant.

“I know they’ll want to get in as soon as possible,” Bader said of Dunkin’.